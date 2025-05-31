"Oh to be a fly on the wall": Memes erupt as fans react to Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre's chemistry in new album teaser

Singer Teyana Taylor recently dropped the teaser for her upcoming album, Escape Room. Taking to her Instagram on Friday, May 30, 2025, Taylor shared a one and a half-minute trailer for the project, which will be accompanied by a short film.

It stars the songstress along with her real-life rumored partner Aaron Pierre and actor Lakeith Stanfield. The cinematic visuals hint at a romance thriller with sci-fi noir-esque themes. Escape Room is set to debut this August.

"ESCAPE ROOM — THE VISUAL ALBUM COMING AUGUST 2025," Teyana Taylor wrote in the caption.

As the teaser went viral, internet users were quick to notice Pierre and Taylor's chemistry. One wrote:

"Oh to be a fly on a wall when it comes to Aaron & Teyana cause whew…..!!!"

Comments reacting to the news (Image via X/ @FireandHoney)

Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to share hilarious memes and gifs.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via X/ @_niaspeaks, @brvttie)

Comments reacting to the news (Image via X/ @BigDaddyNiaah, @checkthetea)

Comments reacting to the news (Image via X/ @illicituse, @_cloudofreverie)

Escape Room will be Teyana Taylor's first project in five years after 2020's The Album

Teyana Taylor's Escape Room trailer opens with the singer's character exchanging vows with a man, played by Lakeith Stanfield. Things soon take a turn as the pair is later seen fighting, alongside flashes of a cage-like coffin and Taylor dressed as a robot.

Other scenes feature Taylor kissing Aaron Pierre and her running as someone chases her. There is another shot of the Bare Wit Me hitmaker covered in flames. Taylor's characer is later seen strapped onto a bed with wires all over her as Pierre's character seemingly runs a test. A flash towards the end of the trailer shows the Mufasa actor pulling a gun on Taylor.

While the exact plot remains unclear, the visuals suggest a time jump or some time travel involved. The teaser ends with a narrator saying:

"Even love is something you must ESCAPE."

Notably, this is Teyana Taylor's first album in five years, her last one being 2020's The Album. In December of the same year, Taylor announced "retiring this chapter of my story," leading many fans to believe she was referencing her music career. At the time she wrote:

"I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the 'machine,' constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked."

A day later, in a lengthy IG story, Teyana Taylor confirmed her retirement, explaining that it stemmed from her frustrations with her label, G.O.O.D Music/Def Jam.

Since then, Taylor began focusing on her acting, appearing in films like Coming 2 America (2021) and A Thousand and One (2023). The latter project earned her the Breakthrough Performance Award from the National Board of Review.

Earlier this year, Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre sparked dating rumors after the latter shared pictures with the songstress on Instagram in February. They attended the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in LA at the time. They later attended several events together, including the Oscar after-party, fueling the speculation. However, neither has publicly confirmed their romance.

Meanwhile, Teyana Taylor is battling claims from her ex-husband Iman Shumpert that she violated their divorce terms.

Citing the basketball player's legal filing, Hot 97 relayed that he had requested courts to either fine Taylor or sentence her to 20 days in jail for allegedly insulting him in front of their children. However, according to InTouch Weekly, the musician pushed back against the claims in a separate filing.

