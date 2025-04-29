“Oh she was serious about flopping”- Netizens react as Chappell Roan signs management deal with Foundations Music 

Pop sensation Chappell Roan has officially signed a management deal with Foundations Music, marking a significant milestone in her career. This move comes at the helm of Roan winning the Best New Artist Grammy Award at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

In early November 2024, Chappell Roan ended her partnership with State of the Art Management. Shortly after the split, Roan earned six Grammy nominations in all four major categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions regarding the new management, stating:

"oh she was serious about flopping'', an X user wrote.

"Big news for Chappell Roan! Signing with Foundations Music alongside talents like Noah Kahan and Laufey is a huge step. Can’t wait to see what’s next for her—congrats!", another X user wrote.

"Hmm why are people saying she’s over? Laufey is literally there… and she’s so good and loved?", a netizen wrote.

Fans, together with musical observers, have shown different reactions to the recent disclosure.

"Huge congrats to Chappell Roan! Excited to see what’s next with Foundations Music!", a fan commented.

"Big move for Chappell Roan! Joining a roster with names like Noah Kahan and Laufey shows she's on the rise", another fan added.

"is this a good thing? will it impact her career?" an individual stated.

Chappell Roan Signs with Foundations Music After Split from Former Management

Roan joined Foundations Music following her exit from State of the Art Management in late 2024. Roan cut ties with her State of the Art (SOTA) management team in July 2024 after a six-year collaboration that started in 2018.

Nick Bobetsky had managed Roan at State of the Art since 2018. Roan's professional connection with her manager at State of the Art existed through key moments of her career, including the release of her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in September 2023.

The split garnered attention when State of the Art excluded her from a social media post celebrating their Grammy-nominated artists, despite Roan's multiple nominations.

On April 28, 2025, Chappell Roan finalized her management agreement with Foundations Music. Drew Simmons, who manages Noah Kahan and Laufey through Foundations Music, confirmed the partnership through an Instagram post:

"Thrilled to be working with Chappell Roan — it’s an honor to welcome her to Foundations."

Foundations Artist Management was established its business operations in 2000 by Steve Bursky in three main locations, including New York, Nashville, and Los Angeles, to provide artist representation services. Foundations Music works with a wide selection of performers who represent multiple genres of music.

The artist representation company Foundations Artist Management represents three notable clients which including Laufey, who earned a GRAMMY Award, and Noah Kahan, a multi-platinum performer, along with pop artist Rebecca Black. Roan began working with Foundations Music in April 2025 after she left her previous management company.

The move of Roan to Foundations Music represents a major change in her developing musical path. The announcement, made regarding the management on April 28, 2025, was met with mixed reactions online. This change in direction might open new opportunities for the emerging pop artist.

