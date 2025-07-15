“Oh he wants to compete with Justin”— Netizens react as Bad Bunny releases surprise new single ‘ALAMBRE PúA.’

Bad Bunny released a new surprise single, called ALAMBRE PúA, on Sunday, July 14, during his show at his residency at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The video of the song shows the legs of a woman dancing in a flowing dress. Toward the end, the video slowly zooms out to reveal her dancing on a stage set. In the background, a flashing sign reads:

“No me quiero ir de aquí”

This is the name of Bad Bunny's San Juan residency, which translates to "I don't want to leave here."

Fans online have reacted to this new single, with one X user referencing Justin Bieber's surprise album release titled Swag on July 11. They tweeted:

Alex @clorxdvddy1 LINK Oh he wants to compete with Justin

"he knew he had to end justin bieber," another wrote.

Many Blackpink fans noticed that several artists tend to release new songs or albums right when the South Korean girl group drops Jump on July 11. One user wrote:

"the world wants to put out music when blackpink comes back"

"streaming forces releases something when blackpink literally comeback too," another commented.

Some users also shared their appreciation for the song, as one wrote:

"Bad Bunny never misses. 'ALAMBRE PúA' just stabbed its way into my playlist"

"No promo, no warning—just pain, passion, and Puerto Rican poetry," another commented.

ALAMBRE PúA is the rapper's first release since his album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which came out in January 2025.

More about Bad Bunny's residency in San Juan and love for Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli (Image Source: Getty)

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer announced his residency at Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in January 2025. The first show of the residency took place on July 11, with numerous concerts scheduled through September 14.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, spoke about the residency in an interview with Variety published on June 18. In the interview, he shared his connection to Puerto Rico, saying:

“It’s not like I’m living a detached reality — I still live on the island. Of course, there’s a line you hit in terms of relatability when you become famous. But Puerto Rico has a very rough and real duality to it: One moment you can say, ‘I love living here; I’m proud to be from here,’ and other times, you’re like, ‘F*ck, man, pa’l carajo, todo’ [‘To hell with everything’].”

Ocasio also explained why he named his residency “No me quiero ir de aquí” ("I don't want to leave here"). He added:

“It’s not always paradise, but it’s also a place that requires you to exercise enough resistance to say, ‘I don’t want to leave, and no one can make me.’ It’s a phrase that comes from pride, pain and love.”

After finishing his residency on September 14, the rapper is set to kick off a world tour. He will perform in Central and South America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe during a tour that will continue through 2026.

