Buffalo Bills owner's daughter Kelly sends 2-word message to Bad Bunny on rapper's latest album

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula’s daughter, Kelly Pegula, acknowledged rapper Bad Bunny’s latest album, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” by sharing a screenshot of the project on her Instagram story Sunday. She added a brief two-word message:

“So good.”

Buffalo Bills owner's daughter Kelly reacts to Bad Bunny's latest album. Image via Instagram/@kpegula

The album, released on Jan. 5 under Rimas Entertainment, translates as “I Should Have Taken More Photos.” It is the sixth solo studio album and seventh overall release from the Puerto Rican artist, following his 2023 record “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.”

Kelly Pegula is the younger sister of professional tennis player Jessica Pegula. She’s a fashion designer, aspiring singer and founder of Pegula Sports and Entertainment. In addition to her sports company, she runs a skincare brand, Ready 24, and co-owns a restaurant, Healthy Scratch, with her sister.

Kelly earned a degree in organizational and professional communication science from Pennsylvania State University in 2020. She lives in West Palm Beach, Florida, with her parents, Terry and Kim Pegula.

Terry owns several major sports teams, like the Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres, whereas Kim remains involved in family operations, having recovered from a cardiac arrest in 2022. Kelly reportedly performed CPR at the time, helping save her mother’s life.

Kelly Pegula’s sister Jessica Pegula sends Dolphins a subtle shot after Miami Open win

Kelly Pegula’s sister, Jessica Pegula, reached the Miami Open semifinals last month. She beat Emma Raducanu 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-2 at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins. After the matchup, Pegula said she enjoyed winning in the Dolphins’ stadium.

"Thank you guys so much for coming out. I love playing here," Pegula said in an on-court interview. "I love playing home. I love getting wins in the Dolphins stadium. Just saying. Sorry, guys. But I always play really well here. I really do. You guys always coming out and support me so much.

"It's my third semifinal in a row, I think, so I'm hoping third time is a charm. I want to make it to that final so bad, so I'll give it another shot tomorrow night."

Jessica Pegula currently ranks No. 4 in WTA singles and No. 61 in doubles as of 2025. She won her seventh singles title at the 2025 ATX Open, reaching the finals in Adelaide and the quarterfinals in Doha earlier this season.

