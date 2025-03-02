Bad Bunny reacts immediately after John Cena turns heel and joins The Rock and Travis Scott

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 02, 2025 05:17 GMT
John Cena &amp; The Rock (left), Bad Bunny (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
John Cena & The Rock (left), Bad Bunny (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Bad Bunny reacted immediately after John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber. The 16-time world champion betrayed Cody Rhodes during the closing moments of the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event.

Cena emerged victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The final two in the match featured Cena and CM Punk. The latter was the victim of a Stomp courtesy of Seth Rollins, who was already eliminated from the match.

Post-match, Cena was confronted by his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare was out to provide an answer to The Rock, who demanded the former's soul. However, he simply refused to acknowledge The Final Boss and become his champion, leading to a shocking heel turn from Cena.

On X/Twitter, Bunny reacted to Cena's heel turn with a one-word message. The 30-year-old was as shocked as the rest of the WWE Universe.

"wow," wrote Bunny.

Check out Bad Bunny's post on X:

Following John Cena's low blow to Rhodes, the assault continued, as The Rock and Travis Scott also joined in on the beating. The Cenation Leader will be aiming to win his 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41. He is currently tied with Ric Flair, who also has 16 world titles to his name.

