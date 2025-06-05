"On a roll with their controversial things"-Netizens divided as Kiss of Life are accused of plagiarizing ITZY for 224’s concept photos

On June 4, 2025, Netizens were divided over Kiss of Life's latest concept photos for their upcoming album 224, as the group was accused of allegedly plagiarizing ITZY.

In the content, the Kiss of Life members were spotted posing in angles against a pitch-black background. They were in a white box. Subsequently, netizens observed that the theme of the group's concept photos was similar to ITZY's Kill My Doubt album's concept photos. They had the same visuals.

Subsequently, the internet was divided into two factions, where one side showcased their support for the group, while the other part condemned the band for allegedly copying ITZY's concept photos from their album Kill My Doubt.

However, it's not the first time the band was clouded with a controversy. They were previously accused of appropriating a culture. Hence, an X user tweeted:

"So they copied ITZY now.. wow these girls are on a roll with their controversial things."

Netizens stated that Kiss of Life should not get involved in controversies and focus more on their comeback.

"So not just racist accusations? even plagiarism now! girls give it a rest instead of going from problem to another. Before I forget, apologize to black ppl before you think about making a comeback. They deserve a proper apology,"- a fan reacted.

"no one wants to be itzy” yet why did it look like a kill my doubt anniversary post,"- a fan shared.

"at this point i think it might be noise marketing that has been planned for a while between itzy & kiof (kiof) --- (itzy) born to be xx(2023) --> born to be(2024) having solo songs(2023)--> having solo songs(2024) photo concept 224(2024) <-- photo concept kmd(2023),"- a fan mentioned.

The Internet users who did not care about controversy stated the visuals of their latest concept photos for 224 were stunning.

"Striking visuals drop—KISS OF LIFE stuns,"- a user reacted.

"the last thing kiof would wanna be is itzy btw,"- a user mentioned.

"Haneul looks really good here. Gonna be interesting to see how the world treats this comeback,"- a user commented.

More about Kiss of Life's upcoming album, 224

Kiss of Life will release their much-anticipated fourth mini album, 224, on June 9, 2025, through S2 Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment, respectively. The tracklist of the record would feature seven tracks, including Lips Hips Kiss, Tell Me, K Bye, Painting, Slide, Heart of Gold, and Think Twice.

The physical record would be available in six versions, including four individual Digipack versions, Keychain (Nemo), and Magazine. Previously, the band released their first special single, Kiss Road, on May 7, 2025, through S2 Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment, respectively.

For those unversed, Kiss of Life features four members, including Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul.

