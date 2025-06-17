“Our king is back making huge waves” - Fans react as Mnet Japan celebrates BTS’ Taehyung’s military discharge with You Quiz on the Block specials

Mnet Japan announced special reruns of Taehyung's appearance on “You Quiz on the Block”, scheduled on June 8, 11, 21, and 23. This is in celebration of his recent military discharge, as reported by Star News via Naver.

Ad

Since BTS' V is one of the most popular K-pop idols in Japan, his return is considered a significant event. He had appeared on the aforementioned show in September 2023 following the release of his solo debut album, Layover.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On June 10, news of Taehyung's military discharge made headlines across Japan. The discharge scene in Chuncheon and footage from the HYBE building in Seoul were covered by Japan’s Nihon TV on their 24-hour news channel NTV News 24.

Major platforms like Yahoo Japan, LINE News, and various online communities also reported the event in real-time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since this news went viral, fans took to social media to express their joy about the same. One fan commented:

"Our king is back making huge waves,"

Many fans mentioned how V's discharge has made a strong impression on Japan, and they are loving the support for their idol.

"Wow, V's discharge is really blowing up in Japan! Love that they're celebrating with special broadcasts—fans must be hyped," a fan commented.

Ad

“Love seeing the support,” a fan said.

"Everyone loves Tae so much," a fan stated.

Fans expressed admiration for Taehyung's "unmatched popularity" in Japan, celebrating his influence.

"KIM TAEHYUNG is in the league of his own & he nailed it BIG!" a fan exclaimed.

"This is so big. Taehyung is so loved in Japan. A taetaeland indeed," a fan coined.

Ad

Taehyung' popularity in Japan

BTS’ Taehyung once again proved his popularity in Japan by topping major idol ranking polls, solidifying his reputation in what fans fondly call “Taetae Land.”

Despite being absent for a long period due to military commitments, his fanbase in Japan has stayed active throughout.

From June 9 to June 15, 2025, V ranked No. 1 for the 220th consecutive week in the “Male Idol Ranking” conducted by Japan’s popular idol ranking site NEHAN.

Ad

During the same period, he also maintained his No. 1 position for the 216th consecutive week in the “20s Korean Actor” category on the Korean actor ranking site BIHAN.

On K-board, a platform that delivers K-culture content, V topped the “K-pop Idol Popularity Ranking” for the 176th week in a row. He also secured first place in the “Korean Drama Male Actor Election” and “Flower Boy Election” throughout the voting periods.

On KPOP JUICE, which specializes in K-pop information, he received a total of 5.94 million votes, dominating both the overall ranking and the “Favorites” category.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Taehyung is also the most-mentioned K-pop artist on platforms like X and Google Trends Japan, showcasing his popularity.

Loved by Japan’s MZ Generation as their "wannabe star," V’s fandom extends beyond K-pop to include other figures in politics, economics, pop culture, and sports.

Japanese fans showed their support through nationwide celebration projects. The fanclub Taetae Universe (BTSV_JPN) arranged for congratulatory videos to be displayed on large LED billboards in nine major cities like Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Hokkaido, Akita, Hiroshima, Tokushima, Fukuoka, and Okinawa.

Ad

These billboards were placed in the busiest landmarks of each city, drawing attention from fans.

Post his military discharge, V was only spotted attending bandmate j-hope's concert on BTS' 12th anniversary, June 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More