"OVO took a huge L after Pop Out show" — Internet reacts to Drake's Instagram story with his head of security Chubbs 

Drake shared a photo with his security head and OVO member, Chubbs on his Instagram story on June 22, 2024. The black-and-white snap featured the rapper and his security head laughing together, with a caption that read:

"More life Capo. Plenty love in the family to go around and just wait till that other s**t comes back around @chubbsview."

Drake's Instagram story was shared by DJ Akademiks (Image via Instagram/@djakademikstv)

This story comes amidst the rapper's beef with Kendrick Lamar. As Drake has not yet responded to Lamar's recent Pop Out, eagle-eyed fans have been trying to figure out a potential K. Dot diss in Drizzy's message. Several netizens reacted to the recent post and one individual, who claimed to be a Drizzy fan, felt that the rapper's record label, OVO, which Chubbs is also part of, "took a huge L" after Lamar's Pop Out show.

"I’m huge Drake fan but he lost bro, ovo took a huge L after Pop Out show." a netizen wrote in the comments of DJ Akademiks' post.

A user's comment about Drake's story (Image via Instagram/@theonlyynero)

Meanwhile, fans on X began speculating about whether Drake seemingly took a small dig at Kendrick Lamar for the first time since the latter conducted his Pop Out show in Los Angeles. The Toronto rapper has been quiet since their beef supposedly halted in May, but the mention of Chubbs reminded fans of Kendrick name-dropping the OVO member in his diss tracks.

"Drake is such a queen of sneak dissing," one individual wrote.

"Chubs gets the hand me downs. He bout to have a weird case too," another said as they recalled Lamar's Not Like Us lyrics.

"I wonder if he still get his hand me downs," a netizen said, referred to K. Dot's dig.

"Damn posting someone on payroll like they’re your real friend actually makes me feel a bit bad for him," an X user said.

"Kendrick was right bro does get his hand me downs," another alleged.

However, many fans on X believed that Drake's post was not a dig and was a simple birthday wish for Chubbs. They believed individuals were digging too deep into the matter and speculated that the post could have nothing to do with Kendrick Lamar.

"He’s talbout his birthday, don’t think too deep into it," a fan wrote.

"every post doesn’t have to mean something about Kendrick," another added.

"Not every insta update is about the beef," an individual said.

Drizzy's security head Chubbs has been relevant to the rapper's feud with Kendrick Lamar, as the latter has name-dropped him a few times in his diss tracks including Not Like Us and Euphoria. K. Dot allegedly took digs at multiple OVO members but specifically targeted Chubbs in Not Like Us as he indicated that he was the "only one" to get the rapper's "hand-me-downs."

Kendrick Lamar played Drake diss track Not Like Us five times in his Pop Out show

On June 19, Kendrick Lamar hosted a massive concert in Los Angeles, titled The Pop Out - Ken and Friends, where he played many of the diss tracks aimed at Drizzy during their recent beef. The event was hosted as a celebration of solidarity among West Coast rappers with more than 25 artists from the region turning up to perform.

Lamar began his show with one of his Drizzy diss tracks, Euphoria. K. Dot then performed another one of his popular hits aimed at the rapper, Not Like Us, five times in a row during the show, as per Billboard.

Between his performances, he allegedly took a dig at Drake as he said:

"Y’all ain’t gonna let anyone disrespect the West Coast, huh? Oh y’all ain’t gonna let nobody mock or imitate our legends, huh?”

Lamar also rapped his hit verse from Future and Metro Boomin's track, Like That, which began his month-long feud with Drizzy. Finally, he took a group photo on stage with over 25 artists who attended his show, calling it "unity." While clicking the photo, he said:

"This is unity, y’all just don’t know man. One West. Everybody got fallen sons but we’re right here, right now celebrating all of them, this s*it is special."

The Toronto rapper has not mentioned Lamar or commented on his Pop Show since it was held on June 19. However, some OVO members seemingly defended the rapper on social media. Member Baka Not Nice shared some videos from Drake's Los Angeles tour right after K. Dot hosted the Pop Out show. While he didn't take any names, many assumed it was in reference to Lamar's concert.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the God's Plan artist responds to Kendrick in the future.

Kendrick Lamar name-dropped Drake's security head Chubbs in Not Like Us and Euphoria

Lamar did not shy away from name-dropping Chubbs, Drizzy's security head and one of the OVO members in two of his diss tracks aimed at the Toronto rapper, Not Like Us and Euphoria.

In Not Like Us, Lamar alleged that Chubbs was the one who got the rapper's "hand-me-downs". Fans were seen quoting the line on social media after the rapper shared a picture with Chubbs on his Instagram story. The lyrics of the track said:

"To any b**ch that talk to him and they in love/ Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him/ They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs/ And party at the party playin’ with his nose now.”

In Euphoria, K. Dot once again name-dropped Chubbs, as he rapped:

“I like Drake with the melodies, I don’t like Drake when he act tough/ You gon’ make a n**ga bring back Puff, let me see if Chubbs really crash somethin’/ Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one.”

Lamar also took multiple digs at Drake's record label, OVO, and its members in his diss tracks.