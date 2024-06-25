"He literally had one hit song" - Fans troll Joe Budden for claiming he helped 'take down' Drake along with Pusha T and Kendrick

On Sunday, June 23, Joe Budden appeared on X Spaces and took credit for Drake’s supposed defeat in the rap scene. The former claimed that he helped Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar challenge Drizzy. His claims have since left the internet in a tizzy, and he is getting relentlessly trolled online, with one person saying:

Netizen responds to the social media personality’s claims (Image via Instagram)

While appearing on X Space, Joe Budden claimed that a group effort was necessary to take down Drake. Speaking about the latter, Budden said:

Trending

“It may sound narcissistic, but I don’t think any one man takes down Drake. I think I passed the baton to Pusha. I think Push passed the baton to Kendrick. And the job is done now. That’s how I feel in my head and my heart.”

Joe Budden and Drake have been at daggers drawn for years now, with the former releasing his Making a Murderer Pt. 1 Drizzy-diss track and Drake releasing his 4PM in Calabasas diss track.

Expand Tweet

Not many were impressed by Joe Budden’s statements. Netizens opined that he did not play much of a role in the supposed defeat of the One Dance singer. Some reactions to his claims read:

“lol said by failed rapper,” an X user said.

“He said “how can I make this about me,” a platform user commented.

At the time of writing this article, Drizzy himself had not publicly opined on Budden’s claims. Meanwhile, the latter continued to face the internet’s wrath online. Other reactions read:

“joe budden still relevant in 2024 ???,” an X user said online.

“Alright mate, you keep telling yourself that,” another platform user said.

“This ni*ga will say anything to stay relevant,” another internet user said online.

Joe Budden’s claims come after Kendrick Lamar dropped his Not Like Us Drake-diss track, leading to the song topping charts and netizens seemingly confirming that K. Dot won his war with Drizzy. Other reactions to Budden’s statements read:

“Why does bro think he’s an integral part of the beef lmao,” another internet user said.

“Joe Budden didn’t do jack squat. I don’t understand how he is still relevant,” a platform user said.

Joe Budden’s relationship with Drake explored amid his latest comments

The 43-year-old has been at loggerheads with Drake since 2016. The former criticized the latter’s Views album, leading to the release of 4PM in Calabasas.

Budden went on to release Making a Murderer Pt. 1 and Afraid in response to Champagne Papi.

Most recently, Budden also criticized DJ Akademiks for his coverage of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. Budden opined that Akademiks was being partial towards Drizzy to get closer to the Toronto rapper. On his latest podcast episode, Budden said:

“Ak is the mouth piece. As a Drake fan, I want Ak to stop announcing things about Drake. The Drake releases are much better as a surprise. Anything with Ak reporting it, it just looked a way. It comes off as a mission sent from Drake.”

Budden also bought up Pusha T’s beef with Drake in the X Spaces event as Pusha T released his The Story of Adidon Drake-diss track in 2018.

It comes as no surprise that Budden brought up K. Dot in the online event, as Kendrick and Drake had a weeks-long feud. They released multiple diss tracks aimed at each other, including Euphoria, meet the grahams, and Family Matters, among others.