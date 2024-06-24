Where was Kendrick Lamar born? Fans celebrate the “full circle” moment as Rapper was spotted filming for ‘Not Like Us’ MV

Kendrick Lamar was spotted filming the music video for Not Like Us and social media went crazy. The rapper was spotted alongside a large crowd in Compton, California, filming the video for his fifth and final diss track against Drake on Saturday, June 22. Many famous personalities were seen there, including members of Lamar's former hip-hop supergroup Black Hippy.

The choice of Compton as the location for the music video is quite significant. As Kendrick Lamar was born in Compton on June 17, 1987, to his parents Kenneth "Kenny" Duckworth and Paula Oliver. Kendrick also met his current partner and the mother of his children Whitney Alford when he was in high school in the Californian city.

Kendrick has referenced his hometown in plenty of his works. Back in 2009, Lamar put out a tribute to his hometown with the Top Dawg Entertainment track Compton State of Mind.

The music video for the track also featured various locations in the city. Kendrick's hit 2012 album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City also explores his experience of growing up in Compton. It also contained a track featuring Dr. Dre. simply titled Compton.

Fans were pleased to see K.Dot in the streets of Compton once again. NFR Podcast called it a "Full circle moment" for the rapper on social media platform X(formerly Twitter). Many still applauded Kendrick Lamar for allegedly winning the beef against Drake and stated that the rapper's legacy was forever stamped in Compton.

"This is gonna be history ngl, Drake is cooked... 😭💀" said one X user.

"🐐 Kendrick's legacy is forever cemented in Compton,"🐐" said another person.

"This a message not just to one person but to the whole world. The West is taking back hiphop to where it belongs. This is more than a song if you ask me.", said another X user.

"THIS MV FINNA BE GENERATIONAL," speculated one user.

Despite the general positive atmosphere, a few social media users felt like Lamar was milking Not Like Us to an extent. Some Drake fans felt like Drizzy still won the beef, with one user even claiming that the Passionfruit rapper sent Lamar "back to his hood".

"Drake sent him back to his hood😭😭😭," joked one X user.

"Im sorry but he is milking it at this point imo," a user claimed.

"It’s been 2 months Kendrick really milking this, can’t blame him that Drake stimmy has given him the biggest moment of his life, if he was smart he’d try to pivot this into something else while he has the moment," added another person.

Members of Black Hippy and Top Dawg Entertainment arrived in Compton for Kendrick Lamar's music video

Kendrick Lamar's music video shoot was also attended by a plethora of famous faces rumored to be in the highly anticipated video. Videos circulating on social media showcased the track's primary producer DJ Mustard at the shoot dancing alongside Lamar and taking pictures with fans.

All the members of Lamar's former California-based supergroup Black Hippy also arrived at the location. Black Hippy consisted of Kendrick Lamar himself, OSOM hitmaker Jay Rock, Collard Greens rapper ScHoolBoy Q, and These Days... rapper Ab-Soul.

Kendrick Lamar's former record label Top Dawg Entertainment also made their presence felt at the location with founder Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith and co-presidents Terrence "Punch" Henderson and Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr. in attendance.

Other celebrities spotted at the shoot were The Box hitmaker Roddy Ricch, musicians Steve Lacy and Thundercat, and Chicago Bulls player DeMar DeRozan. Podcaster/Influencer Bobbi Althoff and Big Bank rapper YG were also seen in Compton at the time of the shoot.

The official release date for the Not Like Us music video has not been revealed. Meanwhile, the track is available to stream on all popular streaming platforms including Apple Music and Spotify.

