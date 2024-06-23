From DJ Mustard to Top Dawg: All the celebrities reportedly spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ MV shoot in Compton so far

Kendrick Lamar is filming the music video for his Drake diss track Not Like Us and a plethora of famous faces are contributing to it. In video clips from the Saturday, June 22 shoot that surfaced on social media, the rapper danced alongside a massive crowd of people in his hometown of Compton, California.

Record producer DJ Mustard, TDE founder Top Dawg, content creator Bobby Althoff, musicians Steve Lacy and Thundercat, and rappers Jay Rock, ScHoolBoy Q, and Ab-Soul were some people spotted at the shoot.

Kendrick Lamar brought out a lineup of celebrities for the Not Like Us music video

Kendrick Lamar's diss track against Drake Not Like Us came out a month ago to widespread fan appreciation and critical acclaim. The track became so popular that it debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and is now getting a music video.

Last week, Lamar arrived back in his hometown of Compton to shoot the video for his track alongside a massive crowd. The music video saw plenty of cameos from some of Lamar's famous friends, including record producer DJ Mustard, who danced to the track along with Lamar and even snapped a few photographs with enthusiastic fans.

Mustard was the primary producer for Not Like Us. He is a frequent collaborator of YG and TY Dolla $ign and has featured on a few singles like Ballin and High Fashion alongside Roddy Ricch, and Or Nah alongside TY Dolla $ign and Wiz Khalifa. Mustard's third studio album Perfect Ten went Platinum in the United States.

Also present at the shoot were members of the California-based hip-hop supergroup Black Hippy. Black Hippy used to have Kendrick Lamar himself, Jay Rock, ScHoolBoy Q, and Ab-Soul.

The founder of Top Dawg Entertainment, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, was also present at the shoot. TDE is famous for representing Kendrick Lamar from 2005 to 2022. Some artists currently being represented by the label include Black Hippy Members, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Solána Imani Rowe, professionally known as SZA.

Social media video clips from the shoot also showcase basketball player DeMar DeRozan at the shoot. DeMar DeRozan plays as a small forward for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA. He even represented the U.S. at the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup, winning the gold medal in the tournament.

Hot New Hip Hop reported via social media clips that podcaster/influencer Bobbi Althoff was also at Compton alongside a large crowd of people. Althoff was also at Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth concert and filmed in Compton alongside rapper YG.

Althoff famously filmed an episode of The Really Good Podcast alongside Drake on July 2023 that handed her a massive 29 million views before being taken down. Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, professionally known as YG, has many hit tracks under his belt, including Toot It and Boot It and Big Bank.

The Internet vocalist/guitarist and Grammy Award-winning musician Steve Lacy, famous for his 2023 album Gemini Rights, was also present at the location. Lacy was joined by former Suicidal Tendencies member Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner, who had collaborated with Kendrick Lamar for These Walls from 2015's To Pimp a Butterfly, which ended up winning a Grammy Award.

Other famous faces at the shoot included Roddy Ricch and Top Dawg Entertainment co-presidents Terrence "Punch" Henderson and Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr.

Kendrick Lamar has not yet revealed when the music video for Not Like Us is going to drop. Meanwhile, the track is on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.