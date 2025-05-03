"Paid in cash is an insane flex"- Fans react as TWICE's Jihyo reportedly purchases a $2.83 Million building in Seoul 

On May 2, 2025, local time, the South Korean media outlet iMBC Entertainment reported that TWICE's Jihyo purchased a $2.83 million ( 4 billion Korean won) building in cash, leaving the fandom proud. She bought the property in Seongsu-dong 2-ga, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea. It has one basement level and three above-ground floors in March. It was registered as a housing rental business operator.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the publication, the female artist' latest investment was considered substantial because it was located in the Seongsu Strategic Development Zone 2, where the large-scale development was scheduled. Subsequently, TWICE's Jihyo's latest purchase circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in the male K-pop idol, and an X user tweeted:

"Paid in cash is an insane flex."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The internet users mentioned TWICE's Jihyo was smart and made a very good investment. They referred to her as a rich and intelligent lady with a beautiful face.

"Our park jihyo is very smart very good investment,"- a fan reacted.

"Talented, rich, smart and a pretty face oh Park Jihyo....She's the very type of a woman that gets incels mad,"- a fan shared.

Ad

"Jihyo really, aside from being a talented and pretty artist, is way too smart, and that's what many of those who criticize her should be, AT LEAST half of that,"- a fan commented.

The fans mentioned TWICE's Jihyo was a financial wizard. They were also proud of her for purchasing an entire building.

"Mother Jihyo a financial wizard,"- a user reacted.

Ad

"oh korean beyoncé,, the woman you are,"- a user shared.

More about TWICE's Jihyo

Jihyo is the vocalist and leader of the South Korean girl group TWICE. She has been managed and associated with JYP Entertainment. She made her official debut with the band in October 2015 with the first extended play, The Story Begins. It featured Like Ooh-Ahh as the title track. It was unveiled through JYP Entertainment.

Ad

The record has six tracks, including Like Ooh-Ahh, Do It Again, Going Crazy, Truth, Candy Boy, and Like a Fool. She released her debut extended play titled Zone on August 18, 2023, through Republic Records and JYP Entertainment. It has seven tracks, including Don't Wanna Go Back, Killin' Me Good, Room, Talkin' About It (featuring 24k Goldn), Wishing on You, Closer, and Nightmare.

In recent news, TWICE performed the Korean version of We Pray at Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Concert as the special guest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More