Famous activist and social critic Dick Gregory was recently featured in a new series of glossy grids made by rapper Kendrick Lamar. Complex reported that on Friday, June 7, Gabby Elan Jewelry's Instagram page posted a piece of jewelry designed specifically for the rapper.

The caption of the now-deleted post reads:

“@kendricklamar Hand painted Dick Gregory tooth, diamond and opal tooth, custom cut emerald, diamond and yellow sapphire Mosaic tooth, hand carved cameo teeth, with a lower set of a shield cut diamond and of a burnishing set of trillion cut diamonds, a full Pavé tooth and diamond setting, as well as a solid gold tooth.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Complex further reported that Lamar might wear the new jewelry at his next performance, The Pop Out Ken & Friends. It is scheduled for June 19 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

However, once the image and the news went viral on social media platforms like X, netizens took to the same platform to react to the entire thing. Many X users made fun of him for his actions.

“Pandering at its finest if he was here I’m sure he’d advocate for Kendrick and his perpetuation of gang culture right?,” someone said.

"I fw with Kendrick but in no way was he gonna get away with not hearing the “you got D*ck in your mouth” joke,” another person wrote.

“You just actin’ like an activist it’s make-believe,” someone else commented.

On the other hand, some X users took it seriously and tried to defend him.

“Kendrick never perpetuates gang culture, you jus identify him as a gang member for a whatever weird reason,” someone else wrote.

“Drake gonna steal this one for sho,” another one said.

“He’s not even wearing it in his pic, you can’t convince me these media pages are not on a payroll lmao,” wrote another X user.

Kendrick Lamar honored the famous activist in his own way

Kendrick Lamar got a new set of teeth grills (Image via Getty)

Before becoming well-known for his activism for civil rights, Dick Gregory was an actor and comedian. He even collaborated with the Kennedy administration to look into the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

Early in the 1960s, Gregory became well-known for his comedic skills and became the first African American comic to receive widespread praise from audiences. He also gained popularity for his social and political involvement, which dates back to the 1960s civil rights struggle.

In 2009, Darryl Littleton, the author of Black Comedians on Black Comedy, said on NPR that Gregory broke down the boundaries of his television appearance simply by taking a seat.

Comedian and Social Activist Dick Gregory at the 2012 Summer TCA Tour in California (Image via Getty)

However, unfortunately, he died on August 17, 2017, Saturday, at the age of 84.

Recently, in honor of Gregory, the famous rapper Kendrick Lamar got a brand-new, gleaming pair of teeth grills emblazoned with an image of the activist and the well-known comedian.

It's a piece of jewelry crafted for the Bad Blood singer. It also includes a hand-painted portrait of Gregory with a variety of diamonds scattered throughout.

Kendrick Lamar is recently decking up for his new show

On a different note, Kendrick Lamar is now preparing for his upcoming show in Los Angeles, which will be held on June 19. The general public will be able to access the show through Amazon's Rotation brand.

Lamar's The Pop Out Ken & Friends concert will be held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. The tickets for the show went on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. PT. However, it sold out soon after going live.

Kendrick Lamar's performance will be streamed live at 4 p.m. PT on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch for those who were unable to obtain the passes.