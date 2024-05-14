"Kendrick is the most boring rapper ever" — Azealia Banks rips KDot over ongoing feud with Drake

The ongoing dispute between the two significant personalities in the hip-hop world, Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been in the limelight for the last two weeks. The entire battle divided the world of rap into two, with many rappers supporting Lamar and others, like Azealia Banks, supporting Drake, also known as Drizzy.

Banks, who is renowned for her unvarnished viewpoints, recently voiced her opinion regarding the ongoing feud as she took Drake's side.

On Sunday night, May 12, Banks bashed Kendrick Lamar on Instagram, calling him the "most boring rapper ever." Regarding his conflict with Drake, she stated that he failed to present any compelling arguments in his multiple diss recordings.

Saying the same, she wrote—

“...Quite frankly homeboy sandman and Tupac deserve that accolade for hiphop because Kendrick is the most boring rapper ever.”

She further wrote in the caption of the post—

“Kendrick’s d*ck is wild trash. Everybody gotta stop acting like all the rap n*ggas don’t have work done.”

Rapper Azealia Banks supported Drake and criticized Lamar

Banks supported Drake in the ongoing rap battle with Kendrick (Image via Facebook / Kendrick Lamar / Azealia Banks)

The feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has recently erupted into a furious frenzy in the hip-hop community. It all started when Kendrick mocked the One Dance singer and J. Cole in his song, Like That. The rap community has since split into two factions: those who backed Lamar and those who backed Drizzy.

Azealia Banks, a female American singer, songwriter, and rapper, belonged to the second category. In her post, Azealia said that she didn’t find Kendrick's voice appealing. On the other hand, she further said that she liked Drake's performance in Push Ups. She also nodded in agreement, saying that the rapper's voice had an enticing swagger.

Furthermore, as per Banks, Kendrick's Euphoria mix could have been better. It seemed "muddy as hell" to her. On the contrary, her ears were drawn to the Canadian rapper's music because it was crisper and cleaner sounding.

Additionally, Banks further referred to Kendrick's song's beat as "dumb trash." She thought the Toronto rapper's beat had a more alluring combination of rhythm and bass.

Clarifying some of the allegations of Lamar against Drizzy, she wrote in the same post—

“The daughter thing is fake, metro makin bbl drizzy beats like Kanye ain't got the fattest bbl in rap. As a fellow Gemini, Kendrick clearly thought this would be a clever way to relaunch himself to the forefront given the lack of pop cultural fanfare from his last release.”

She continued—

“I don't need a degree in psychology to know that For a so-called Pulitzer prize winner to use his platform in such a weak manner, completely obliterating any prestige associated with such an accolade is a clear sign of lack of self control.”

Banks continued by saying that, in her opinion, Tupac and homeboy Sandman should be awarded the hip-hop trophy because Kendrick was the most uninteresting rapper of all time.

She went on to further support her argument by saying that Kendrick's extreme envy and intense desire make it obvious.

She also posed a question in the caption of the post, which said—

“Why call Drake a p*dophile when 17 is the legal age of consent, and in many states, it’s 16!!! Why isn’t Kendrick calling about Biden whose daughter revealed that he would come into the shower with her at NINE YEARS OLD, for using his song for political promotion?”

Apart from Azealia Banks, rappers such as Jay Electronica, and Gillie Da Kid also felt like the Canadian rapper won the battle over Lamar. To show their support, they took to their respective official Instagram accounts in the first week of May to share pictures and videos about the same.