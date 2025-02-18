Paquita la Del Barrio net worth: Fortune explored as iconic Mexican singer passes away at 77

Mexican singer Francisca Viveros Barradas, also known as Paquita la del Barrio, died on February 17 at the age of 77. A statement was shared on her official Instagram profile on the same day to communicate the news. The message, translated from Spanish via Google translate, read:

“With deep sorrow, La Sonora Santanera mourns the death of our dear friend and colleague, FRANCISCA VIVEROS BARRADAS "PAQUITA LA DEL BARRIO.”

The message continued:

“Her unmatched voice and passion for music left an indelible mark on our hearts and on Mexican music. We will always remember fondly our collaborations and all the beautiful experiences we had when sharing the stage. Rest in peace, dear Paquita..”

Paquita la Del Barrio died peacefully in her sleep at her residence in Xalapa, Veracruz's Badillo area. According to her representative's statement to Billboard Español, the singer passed away from a heart attack while she was asleep.

Paquita la del Barrio started singing in church choirs when she was 8 years old, and she and her sister entertained at local celebrations as Las Golondrinas. Her musical style was influenced by her early exposure to regional Mexican music, especially rancheras. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Del Barrio’s fortune is estimated to be around $10 Million.

Paquita la Del Barrio’s major source of income was her music

Mexican singer, songwriter, and actress, Paquita la Del Barrio is well-known for her sarcastic song lyrics. She got her stage name while performing in a small restaurant in the Guerrero area of Mexico City in 1970, where she started her musical career.

Her biography on Spotify reads:

“Her live performances, based mainly on feminist songs with aggressive lyrics towards macho attitudes, seduced followers from all over the country.”

Her big break, however, came in 1986 when she signed a contract with BCS after appearing on a Televisa show that drew a sizable viewership. The musician's most well-known song, Rata de dos patas, reportedly compares an ex-lover to various rodents and other unreliable creatures.

The song was featured on her eponymous album. 2015 saw the release of La Leyenda Del Barrio, the most current of Del Barrio's 42 albums to date. On his album 5to Piso (2008), Paquita collaborated with vocalist Ricardo Arjona on the song Ni tú ni yo.

She also gave performances at the Latin Grammy Awards and the Premios Lo Nuestro. Paquita contributed her voice to Somos El Mundo, Emilio Estefan's Spanish rendition of We Are The World, as part of the multi-artist 2010 Haiti earthquake charity.

A fictional series on Univision TV network titled Paquita la del Barrio was also inspired by the Mexican singer. Furthermore, Sony Pictures Television and Imagen Televisión developed a biographical series with the same name, which debuted in 2017.

It followed the artist's life from her early years until her ascent to prominence. Aspects of her personal life, including her relationships and the sacrifices she made to succeed, were also explored in this series.

Additionally, Paquita la del Barrio got a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards, five entries on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart, and two Latin Grammy nominations during her career.

She also received two nominations for the 2nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2001: Best Regional Song and Best Ranchero Album. She was then nominated for the Best Ranchero Album and Best Regional Mexican Music Album categories at the 12th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2011 and the 56th Annual Grammy Awards in 2013, respectively.

On the other hand, as per Independent's February 17 report, she also represented the Citizens' Movement party in the 2021 state elections and ran for a seat in the Veracruz Congress. With 13,284 votes, she finished 6th in the Misantla local electoral district, where she ran.

Meanwhile, the singer's family members haven't said anything as of yet regarding her demise.

