Ray J breaks silence on Suge Knight’s “lovers” allegation with Diddy

Ray J recently shared his response to Suge Knight’s comments, claiming that Ray and Diddy were "lovers." Suge made the statement while speaking to Piers Morgan in a telephonic interview on May 30, 2025, for Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Ad

“Ray J and Puffy were definitely lovers. Puffy allegedly gave him $10 million to, you know, to put out an album about the two brothers loving each other,” Suge claimed.

The R&B singer replied to Suge’s comments the same day while he appeared on a live-streaming session on Twitch. The Art of Dialogue obtained Ray’s video and shared the same on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle on May 31, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ray J, also known as William Ray Norwood Jr., criticized Suge Knight’s comments as he spoke on the live video, saying that he was disappointed with Suge.

“I never thought that I would publicly say that Suge’s a c*nt, because I’ve always had Suge’s back, and I don’t mean a**. Unbelievable Suge. Like for you to showcase how dirty and dark you are, and I’ve been supporting you even through the dark times and now you wanna, like disrespect the gay-ency and say that I’m doing gay sh*t when you know I’m not,” he hit back.

Ad

Ray J additionally described Suge Knight as a “taker for men” and that Suge could not deny this claim. Ray said that he and the former NFL player used to purchase sticks of Parkay butter for Suge.

“He used to take them back and he used to shove them up ni**as a** and f*ck them, bro. And females, it was crazy, bro. I can’t even—I can’t even believe that I said that, but since you trying to like, you trying to darken my name, Suge, and trying to say some gay sh*t about me, when you know I got a lot of gay friends and you know, the gay community supports me,” he added.

Ad

Suge Knight criticized Ray J for making certain claims earlier this year

Ad

According to Complex, Suge and Ray’s dispute reportedly emerged after the latter appeared for an interview with VladTV in February 2025. Notably, Ray claimed in the conversation that he was with Suge when his record label, Death Row Records, was at its peak.

While speaking to The Art of Dialogue the same month, Suge Knight said that Ray J’s claims were untrue as he “wasn’t around then.” Apart from this, Suge criticized Ray’s claims of owning his life rights, which were associated with an interview of Ray’s manager, David Weintraub, with ET back in 2019.

Ad

Ad

According to ET, David said during the interview that a deal was finalized the same year, where Suge reportedly sold his life rights to Ray to make a documentary based on Knight. Notably, Suge addressed the same while speaking to The Art of Dialogue.

“When it comes to Ray J and you saying you got my life rights, let me tell you something, lil boy... Now you playing with my kids and my family, so we gonna play with yours. Since you say you got my life rights and you tryna mess up the money my family gets, now I’m gonna sue your little punk a**,” he said.

Ad

Ray replied to Suge’s claims about the former reportedly having a romantic relationship with Diddy, but Knight has yet to respond to the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More