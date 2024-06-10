Rihanna flaunts natural short curls after receiving backlash for wearing wigs to promote Fenty Hair

Rihanna flaunted her natural hair as she stepped out in New York City on Sunday (June 9) amid backlash over wearing wigs in the promo of her new Fenty Beauty hair range. The singer also posed alongside fans during her short outing in the city.

Last week, Rihanna took to social media to announce a new hair range from Fenty Beauty, set to launch on June 13. She shared a short video montage featuring some of her popular looks, but fans noticed that Riri did not showcase her natural hair in the promotional clip. She wrote:

"My hair has always been a huge part of my career and personal evolution, and @fentyhair was created to keep up with our hair and lifestyle- while constantly strengthening and repairing our hair with each use 💪🏿 I can’t wait for y’all to experience this!! hit the 🔗 in my bio to sign up & shop first!"

The singer supposedly took her fans' suggestions seriously, as she flaunted her natural short curls along with black and gray bras and a stunning brown fur coat in her recent solo outing in NYC.

She completed the look with a pair of loose-fitting black trousers and her open-toe slingback heels. Her choice of oval-shaped sunglasses and hoop earrings further enhanced the look.

Everything to know about Rihanna's new hair care range, Fenty Hair

Rihanna's new haircare range, Fenty Hair, is set to drop on June 13. In her announcement video introducing the range, Riri spoke at length about her journey with hair and what she hopes to achieve with her new range of haircare products which claim to "strengthen and repair all types of hair". She said:

“You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”

The haircare range is designed to suit all hairstyles. Riri claimed in her promotional video that she partnered with the best chemist and stylist in the industry to come up with the range. Rihanna said:

“Everyone can find a go-to within this lineup. From my curly hair people to those who love protective styles, to those with short or wavy hair. Short hair or long hair, there’s something for you. There’s no limit to what your hair can do when it’s healthy and thriving.”

Fenty Hair is expected to include a number of products, but the full list of products and launches is yet to be revealed. Billboard has spotted two products through the singer's promotional clips as of now: a moisture repair deep conditioner called The Richer One and a curl-defining cream called The Home Curl.

However, Rihanna teased that fragrance is an important aspect of her hair care. Therefore, she wants Fenty Hair products to smell amazing. In another promotional video, the singer hinted that her products will have an incredible smell alongside multiple hair benefits. The singer teased:

“I love fragrances so much and I wanted Fenty Hair to smell incredible. Like you just can’t stop smelling your hair throughout the day, and when you’re lying next to your boo at night.”

Rihanna described the smell of Fenty Hair products as "warm, ambery floral." The singer mentioned that they'll contain top notes of amber, lemon, sparkling yuzu, florals and coconut. The base notes will be lily, freesia and coconut, the singer revealed in her promotional videos.

The Fenty Hair range especially includes a proprietary complex called Replinicore 5 that has been clinically tested to repair and strengthen hair as per Riri. The range will also feature sustainable packaging with pastel hues of green, purple, peach, pink and blue. Rihanna revealed her favorite feature of the Fenty Hair packaging in one promo:

“Our packaging was made with sustainability in mind. My favorite feature? The textured caps, and also [it’s] such a nice little sensory tip when you’re in the shower with shampoo in your eye and you want to grab the next [product].”

Fans who sign up early via the link on Rihanna's official Instagram handle bio will get access to Fenty Hair products earlier from June 10. All products will be available on Fenty Hair's official website.