"Rihanna gonna drop Fenty Furniture before she an album" — Fans react as pop star teases GloRilla about new album drop in DMs

On June 30, pop icon Rihanna slid into the Instagram DMs of Memphis rapper GloRilla and asked her about her next album release. The latter shared the screenshot of the message in the final slide of her 2024 BET Awards afterparty image carousel on July 2.

“You got all summer sis! I know dis wild hypocritical, but when the album drop?” Riri wrote to GloRilla.

Since Rihanna’s fans learned of the now-viral text to the Yeah Glo! rapper, many have been reminding her that her ninth studio album, R9, has been pending for over eight years, and others are asking her to release it soon. Some even ridiculed her for the seeming hypocrisy she herself acknowledged.

For instance, Instagram user @jamesjeffersonj joked in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk’s post that Riri would unveil the furniture collection of her brand, Fenty, before she launched an album.

A fan makes fun of Riri for asking GloRilla about her album drop. (Image via Instagram/jamesjeffersonj)

Here are some of the other reactions from X:

“Asking other ppl when their album drops when you haven't dropped in 8 years is nasty,” a netizen wrote.

“At least she knows she's being outrageously hypocritical,” another netizen wrote.

“Lmfao not her acknowledging about asking for the album when ppl been begging her for like 5 years or longer. Love her,” a person wrote.

“I hope she gone buy it while she asking,” another person wrote.

Some people were simply happy about Riri and GloRilla being on good terms:

"Riri being funny," one fan wrote.

“OMG Rihanna in GloRilla DMs,” a fan wrote.

“D*mn Rihanna actually wanna be friends with Glo. I think I'm a fan now,” another fan wrote.

Notably, the Barbadian-American pop star also went viral recently after a video of her grooving to GloRilla’s TGIF went viral.

A$AP Rocky has a hilarious reaction to Rihanna’s Friday routine

On June 28, Rihanna posted an Instagram video of herself rapping and dancing to GloRilla’s 2024 hit single TGIF while her partner and hip-hop star A$AP Rocky watched with teasing disapproval.

The post, which had the caption “Happy Friday,” showed Riri rapping the lyrics, “It’s 7 pm Friday/ It’s 95 degrees/ I ain’t got no n**ga and no n**ga ain’t got me.” Rocky stood with his hands on his hip before he walked out of the frame, announcing he’d had enough, grinning and quipping:

“Where my drink at? I am too old for this sh*t.”

It did not take long for GloRilla to catch wind of the viral video, which she quickly reposted on X by writing in the caption:

“RIRIIIII AHHHHHHH. I can’t breathe.”

In a follow-up post, she wrote that people had no idea how “loud” she “screamed” in excitement.

Meanwhile, Riri told Entertainment Tonight in June that she was “starting over” and didn’t want to “neglect the songs” she already had.

“I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective, and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with. I think that music, for me, is a new discovery. I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. I’m gonna start – give me a second,” she added.

Riri dropped her eighth album, Anti, in 2016 and announced the sequel, R9, soon after. However, it continues to be pending. As for GloRilla, she is yet to launch her debut album but has already dropped several mixtapes, Eps, and singles.

