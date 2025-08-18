Roc Nation reportedly file to dismiss Fat Joe’s $20M lawsuit, claim to have evidence proving the case is a fake shakedown 

Roc Nation has reportedly filed to dismiss Terrance Dixon's $20 million lawsuit against Fat Joe that also mentions them as a defendant. The entertainment company has said that it has evidence that can prove that Dixon's case is allegedly fake.Terence Dixon was rapper Fat Joe's hypeman for 15 years. He filed a lawsuit against him in June this year, alleging that the rapper has held back payment for his contributions.He also alleged that he was subject to s*xual harassment and other abuse during his time with Joe. Fat Joe, whose real name is Joseph Antonio Cartagena, denied these allegations. Dixon and his attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have also named Roc Nation in the lawsuit, as they accuse it of helping Joe in the alleged activities.Roc Nation, however, has now filed to dismiss this lawsuit, as reported by AllHipHop on Sunday, August 17. The company claims that Tyrone Blackburn wrote in an email that Roc Nation “may have been defrauded by Fat Joe as well.” The company claims that this is evidence that they were dragged into this lawsuit by Blackburn and Dixon in &quot;bad faith&quot;. The company stated:“This lawsuit was meant to harass and embarrass Roc Nation on the public stage.&quot;The Jay-Z-owned company has filed for dismissal with prejudice and also demanded that Blackburn and his client cover their legal fees.Also Read: “Album rollout going crazy”- Netizens react as Drake receives signed jersey from NBA Hall of Famer George Gervin aka The IcemanTerence Dixon and his team claimed they have audio recordings supporting their lawsuit against Fat Joe2017 BET Awards - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)In his lawsuit, Terence Dixon has accused Joseph Antonio Cartagena of having s*xual activity with underage girls. In a letter to the court, Tyrone Blackburn wrote that they have some audio recordings that allegedly prove their accusation, as reported by AllHipHop on July 3.Blackburn &amp; Co. claim that they have four recordings, four of which are from women who were minors during their alleged contact with Fat Joe. The third recording is from a relative of another woman. The fourth recording is of a member of Joe's Terror Squad, who confirms the allegation against the rapper.Blackburn's letter read:“If the Court would like to review these recordings or prefers an in camera meeting with the two women, we are prepared to facilitate that process. Both individuals have expressed their willingness and eagerness to meet with Your Honor and provide further details about their experiences with [Fat Joe].”Meanwhile, Joe has continued to deny all these allegations. He put on an Instagram post on June 26, accusing Tyrone Blackburn of &quot;wanting clout&quot;. He wrote:&quot;Problem with your theory, I've never let anyone on the streets extort me, so how would I ever let a crooked attorney and a coward ex-hype man extort me?? I'm from the Bronx!&quot;&quot;Mr. Tyrone Blackburn attorney at law since you want the clout, we will finish you in court. The time of lawyers using their law license as a badge to extort people and destroy families with no evidence is over!! I'm not the one!! You've messed with the wrong one this time!!&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, before making a formal lawsuit, Terence Dixon had also made these allegations on social media. Joe had then filed a defamation suit against him, the judgment of which is also pending.Also Read: What is Lil Baby's net worth? Rapper organizes massive Back to School Fest for over 4000 families