Rocstar2800 addresses viral altercation with Blacc Sam at Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger opening

Singer Rocstar2800 addressed the altercation he had with the late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s brother, Blacc Sam, at Hussle's Marathon Burger opening in LA on March 1, 2025. Following the incident, seemingly referring to the situation and clarifying his side, Rocstar2800 took to his Instagram Stories on March 2 and wrote:

Ad

“Damn All A Ni**a Wanted Was A Burger.”

As a result of the dispute, Sam removed the Southwest Sonny singer from the opening. Following the altercation, videos of the argument quickly spread across social media.

Rocstar2800's post seemingly addresses the incident (Image via X /@nojumper)

In the viral clips, the two could be seen having a heated argument, with Rocstar2800 loudly asserting that no one had disrespected Nipsey Hussle. In response, Blacc Sam could be heard saying that whether it is a person or the internet, he will always defend his brother Nipsey Hussle's name. He then escorted the We Outside singer out of the event.

Ad

Trending

However, it remains unclear who allegedly disrespected Nipsey. Additionally, Nipsey Hussle’s brother hasn’t addressed the issue as of yet. The incident occurred six years after Hussle was shot dead.

Rocstar2800 and Blacc Sam got into an argument due to undisclosed reasons during Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon burger opening

Nipsey Hussle died 6 years ago (Image via Getty)

As per the same viral videos, Blacc Sam seemingly stated that someone allegedly disrespected his late brother during the opening of his burger joint. The videos further showed a physical altercation between him and Rocstar2800 over the matter.

Ad

As Blacc and Rocstar shouted in each other's faces, a few individuals attempted to break them apart. A video of the altercation, showing the two surrounded by individuals, was uploaded on X on March 2 by No Jumper.

The footage further revealed that the latter was once led to the opposite side of the street, while Blacc walked back as they continued yelling at one another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marathon Burger, first launched by Nipsey Hussle in 2010, is a part of the larger Marathon brand. As per NBC LA's March 1, 2025 report, Blacc Sam spoke about expanding the chain after his brother's passing. He claimed that after embarking on a successful burger tour, he and the team were motivated to pursue endeavors in the burger sector.

Sam shared that after noting the ingredients they liked most from other restaurants, they felt compelled to create their own.

Ad

The outlet further reported that he once said during an interview:

"The idea just came like man, we need to create a Marathon burger and do it our way with all the best ingredients..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

He continued:

"Once the idea came, the team was like, ‘All right, we need to make this happen.’ So, all the steps were taken to get us here, finally.”

Meanwhile, as per NBC, Marathon Burger was launched in Nipsey's honor. With the establishment of a restaurant on Melrose Avenue, the family of the LA legend is carrying on his legacy.

For context, on March 31, 2019, Nipsey Hussle was shot ten times outside of Marathon Clothing, his Los Angeles brand. As reported by The Independent on February 22, 2023, the autopsy confirmed multiple injuries across his body.

As for the recent altercation, Blacc and Rocstar have not yet disclosed any further details about their disagreement. At this time, neither they nor their representatives have said anything regarding the incident at the Marathon Burger opening.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE