“Said a whole lot of Nothing”: Netizens react as Doja Cat addresses viral rumors accusing her of devil worship

Doja Cat recently spoke about the rumors suggesting that she allegedly worships the devil. She said that she has heard this a lot in her career, and she doesn't feel the need to prove people wrong.

Ad

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, gave an interview with Angie Martinez, which was released on October 2, 2025. She primarily spoke about her new album, Vie, which was released on September 26. However, Martinez also asked the singer if she ever feels like clearing up rumors about her alleged devil worship.

The Say So singer said:

"I think about it a lot. I think about it almost everyday. Every single part. Every time, every pinpoint of when that's happened to me down my career. It's happened a lot and I think it's not for me to prove to people who don't wish to listen."

Ad

Trending

"It's the harsh reality, but I'd like to stay there and I feel comfortable there because there's so many other great things happening that I can, instead of ruminating, I can choose to express the way I feel about that thing with music, or with an outfit, or with a painting, or with something. Being creative is really a good outlet for addressing to me personally," she added.

Ad

Doja Cat also said that she gets distracted and "can't talk". She said that she's learning how to talk, and added:

"But, unless somebody asks all the beautiful questions the way you [Angie] do, then maybe I can discuss it, but I also don't ever want to say something that-- and I'm telling you, in the past, I couldn't talk. I'm still learning how to talk. Sometimes, I can talk really well, but there's times where if I have a camera on me and there's a person who is talking to me and I'm distracted by something or if I had a bad day. All the things in the biome have to fall together correctly or else I can't speak."

Ad

Fans online have reacted to these statements, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"She said a whole lot of Nothing. and she didn’t even deny it …smh"

RAMS GANG!! @whyaskwhy0 @Raindropsmedia1 She said a whole lot of Nothing 😭 and she didn’t even deny it …smh

Ad

Another commented,

FcKYoCouch @FlyAuntyNoKids Angie Martinez asked Doja Cat straight up if she was a d3vil worshipper and that girl talked in circles for 5 minutes! A GOD FEARING woman would’ve cleared that up immediately! That’s why I only listen to Nicki! These new girls all sold their souls and putting spells in the music

Ad

Another wrote,

Rainy @Therainvvs @Raindropsmedia1 She said a whole bunch of nothing 😂

Ad

Fans continued to claim that the singer refused to deny the rumors, as one user tweeted,

STAR @MagicHandz She tried the verbal gymnastics when she could’ve just said no.. but we see the tattoos and the imagery that’s why I can’t listen to her anymore. I don’t fuck with that.

Ad

Another wrote,

MIR£ ✞ @realmiresa Rumors? 🤣🤣🤣 We know how Hollywood &amp; the music industry move. F*ck off

Ad

Another commented,

ThePatrioticCreed @PatrioticCreed @Raindropsmedia1 Why make it so complicated? Just a straight Yes or No.

Ad

Also Read: Doja Cat says romance in music nowadays means songs about breakups and how women are sick of men

Doja Cat slammed rumors of her allegedly being a 'Satanist' in 2023

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

On August 4, 2023, Doja released the song, Paint The Town Red, which was part of her album, Scarlet. In the video of the song, there were several references to images that are generally associated with Satan. This includes the likes of horned creatures and the Grim Reaper, along with the black and red imagery.

Ad

This led to many users online speculating that Doja Cat allegedly practices Satanism. In an interview with Apple Music, released on December 14, 2023, the singer slammed such claims and said:

“But this whole very confident ‘Satanism’ thing is like — I’m sorry, when the f*ck did I say that I was a Satanist? Or even go marching outside the church? When the f*ck did I say that? It’s really tacky and annoying and discredits a lot of the hard work that I’ve put in.”

Ad

The singer asserted that she liked the visual effects and the sound design for the song, as it was powerful, and that is why she chose to do it.

Also Read: Fans buzz as Bad Bunny, Doja Cat & Chloe Fineman team up in new SNL promo

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More