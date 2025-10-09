“Said a whole lot of Nothing”: Netizens react as Doja Cat addresses viral rumors accusing her of devil worship

Doja Cat recently spoke about the rumors suggesting that she allegedly worships the devil. She said that she has heard this a lot in her career, and she doesn't feel the need to prove people wrong.
Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, gave an interview with Angie Martinez, which was released on October 2, 2025. She primarily spoke about her new album, Vie, which was released on September 26. However, Martinez also asked the singer if she ever feels like clearing up rumors about her alleged devil worship.
The Say So singer said:
"I think about it a lot. I think about it almost everyday. Every single part. Every time, every pinpoint of when that's happened to me down my career. It's happened a lot and I think it's not for me to prove to people who don't wish to listen."
"It's the harsh reality, but I'd like to stay there and I feel comfortable there because there's so many other great things happening that I can, instead of ruminating, I can choose to express the way I feel about that thing with music, or with an outfit, or with a painting, or with something. Being creative is really a good outlet for addressing to me personally," she added.
Doja Cat also said that she gets distracted and "can't talk". She said that she's learning how to talk, and added:
"But, unless somebody asks all the beautiful questions the way you [Angie] do, then maybe I can discuss it, but I also don't ever want to say something that-- and I'm telling you, in the past, I couldn't talk. I'm still learning how to talk. Sometimes, I can talk really well, but there's times where if I have a camera on me and there's a person who is talking to me and I'm distracted by something or if I had a bad day. All the things in the biome have to fall together correctly or else I can't speak."
Doja Cat slammed rumors of her allegedly being a 'Satanist' in 2023
On August 4, 2023, Doja released the song, Paint The Town Red, which was part of her album, Scarlet. In the video of the song, there were several references to images that are generally associated with Satan. This includes the likes of horned creatures and the Grim Reaper, along with the black and red imagery.
This led to many users online speculating that Doja Cat allegedly practices Satanism. In an interview with Apple Music, released on December 14, 2023, the singer slammed such claims and said:
“But this whole very confident ‘Satanism’ thing is like — I’m sorry, when the f*ck did I say that I was a Satanist? Or even go marching outside the church? When the f*ck did I say that? It’s really tacky and annoying and discredits a lot of the hard work that I’ve put in.”
The singer asserted that she liked the visual effects and the sound design for the song, as it was powerful, and that is why she chose to do it.
