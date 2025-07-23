“Same channel that pushed that garbage Leaving Neverland” — Internet reacts to Channel 4 premiering Taylor Swift’s docuseries without her affiliation

On Tuesday, July 22, Channel 4 announced that it is working on a two-part docuseries about Taylor Swift, titled Taylor. The series will highlight the Love Story singer's 20-year career in the music industry. According to a Deadline exclusive, the documentary is expected to include Swift's interviews with high-profile commentators and conversations with fans and industry insiders. It aims to explore the factors that have shaped her career and the dedication that unites her devoted Swiftie community.Netizens have had mixed reactions about Swift's upcoming documentary, with one social media user commenting:Quote @Quote31490249LINKSame channel that pushed that garbage Leaving Neverland, hmm. InterestingFor the unversed, Leaving Neverland is a 2019 documentary film that brought to light the allegations of child s*xual abuse against Michael Jackson. The movie first premiered on HBO in two parts and later, a shortened version was released on Channel 4.Some netizens predicted that the documentary would flop.&quot;nobody is watching this flop documentary,&quot; commented an X user.&quot;Taylor doc without Taylor? Bold move, Channel 4,&quot; added another.&quot;Been following her since those curly-haired country days. Curious to see if they capture how she's masterfully controlled her own narrative for two decades,&quot; wrote a third one.&quot;We already know its soulless trash, its unconnected to Taylor and they cherry picked fans who spend a lot of money,&quot; posted a netizen.Meanwhile, others said that Channel 4 might face a lawsuit from Swift for airing an unaffiliated documentary about her.&quot;They're doing a series on Taylor without even affiliating with her. Get ready to get sued,&quot; one replied.&quot;boy oh boy if they didn't get permission I can't wait for the mixtape!,&quot; remarked another.&quot;The tea they will spill during the reputation era,&quot; commented a netizen.The director of Taylor Swift's upcoming documentary calls her a &quot;powerful 21st-century voice&quot;According to Deadline, Channel 4's upcoming docuseries about Taylor Swift will follow her journey on the two-year-long Eras Tour, which has become the biggest success of her career. It will also cover the Netflix special featuring Swift, titled Miss Americana (released in 2020).Guy King, who is directing the upcoming documentary, told Deadline:&quot;Taylor Swift is an unprecedentedly powerful 21st century voice for women and young people. Under the microscope of social media since the earliest days of MySpace and Tumblr, she came of age during a new feminist wave. With her fame came controversy, which she so skilfully wrestled to the floor. We’re excited to tell her story.&quot;Swift's upcoming documentary is being produced by Jessica Brady, with Lina Caicedo serving as the archive producer and Martin Thompson as the editor. No release date for the documentary has been announced yet.Earlier this week, Taylor Swift attended her friend and singer Selena Gomez's pre-birthday celebrations on July 21, as she turned 33. Gomez shared a photo of the duo on her Instagram, where they were surrounded by balloons at what looked like a disco-themed party.