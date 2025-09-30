"Save your tears": Ariana Grande faces White House backlash after Instagram post slamming Trump administration

Ariana Grande recently received a direct response from the White House after she called out the Trump administration and its supporters. On September 28, 2025, the actress and singer reshared a post by activist Matt Bernstein criticizing the administration's views on immigration, transphobia, and free speech while questioning whether the lives of Trump supporters had improved since Trump was elected president.The post, formatted like a check-in for Trump supporters, asked them whether their lives have &quot;gotten better,&quot; their groceries have &quot;gotten cheaper,&quot; their health insurance premiums have &quot;gone down,&quot; their work/life balance &quot;has improved,&quot; and their overall happiness has increased since Trump assumed power in January 2025.“I want to check in with Trymp voters. I have one very genuine question: it’s been 250 days. Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all — has your life gotten better?” the post read.On September 29, 2025, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai released a statement to Entertainment Weekly on behalf of Trump's administration to address Ariana Grande's Instagram post. The statement, which was riddled with Grande's song titles, including Save Your Tears, Get Well Soon, and Just Like Magic, claimed that Trump ended his predecessor Joe Biden's &quot;inflation crisis.&quot; Furthermore, Desai mentioned the Federal Trade Commission's recent lawsuit against Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation regarding resale ticket prices, adding:&quot;Save your tears, Ariana. Because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments. He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!”allegra☀️ @theegrandeheelsLINKkush desai, a spokesperson for the white house, reacts to ariana grande criticizing donald trump’s administration:&quot;save your tears, ariana, because president trump’s actions ended joe biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments. he even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the ftc to crack down on ticketmaster for ripping off ariana grande’s concert-going fans. get well soon, ariana!”Ariana Grande supported Kamala Harris during the 2024 electionAriana Grande was vocally supportive of Kamala Harris during her 2024 presidential campaign. The singer revealed that she voted for the former VP in a social media post at the time. Following the election results in November 2024, the Wicked actress took to her Instagram Story to post a message of support to those disheartened by the result.“Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today,” she wrote.In addition to supporting Kamala Harris, Ariana Grande has also been vocally critical of Trump. In 2016, Grande seemingly shaded Trump in the music video of her hit song thank you, next, which included a shot of her channeling Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, while reading a book titled Immigration and Refugee Law and Policy. According to Billboard, Grande's mother took to X to confirm the shot was a subtle dig at the president.Ariana Grande also celebrated the news of Trump's impeachment, which was documented in her Netflix concert film excuse me, i love you, which was released in December 2020.In June 2025, Grande reshared Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's message calling for Trump's impeachment following the United States' missile strikes in Iran's nuclear sites. Ocasia-Cortez's original message on X read:“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers. He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”Ariana Grande previously performed at the White House during Barack Obama's second term as president in 2014. She was part of the “In Performance at the White House: Women of Soul” event, where she sang I Have Nothing and Tattooed Heart.