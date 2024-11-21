ScHoolboy Q 2025 tour America and Europe: How to get tickets, presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Top Dawg Entertainment signee ScHoolboy Q has officially announced an upcoming world tour, taking the rapper across major cities in North America and Europe.

Q took to social media today to confirm the upcoming international tour, scheduled to begin early next year. The tour comes roughly eight months after the release of his sixth studio album Blue Lips, which was delivered to streaming services on March 1, 2024.

According to his post on Instagram, Q's tour is reportedly titled "Blue Lips! Got New Songs…," alluding to ScHoolboy intending to debut new music during his upcoming world tour.

Q's Blue Lips, which featured 18 full-length records and collaborations from artists like Rico Nasty, Freddie Gibbs, and more, will be performed live in front of thousands of fans during his month-long International stint. The album was highly acclaimed, achieving a top 20 spot on Billboard's album charts.

In September, ScHoolboy Q teased new tracks after uploading music videos for records included on Blue Lips. This was evidenced in the music video for Nunu, which teases an unreleased record by introducing fans to a Jazz-fueled instrumental, with Q delivering lines like:

"N----s get to reminiscing when that new s--t ain’t really, really hittin’/ Different day, same clock, on the rocks, WiFi was getting minutes/ Mama text me, she was proud of me/ I ain’t hit her back ’cause I ain’t have the words."

New music from the rapper will officially follow up on his recent collaboration with The Alchemist on Ferraris In The Rain, which was included as part of Alan's newest album The Genuine Articulate.

Complete dates and venues for ScHoolboy Q's upcoming World Tour "Blue Lips! Got New Songs…"

Currently scheduled to kick off in January, ScHoolboy Q will take his fifth studio album and massive discography across nine different locations in North America and Europe, as part of his upcoming "Blue Lips! Got New Songs…" world tour.

Following his recent performance at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival, Q announced the following list of dates and venues for the "Blue Lips! Got New Songs…" world tour:

January 23, 2025 - @ Fox Theater, in Oakland, California

January 24, 2025 - @ The Novo, in Los Angeles, California

January 25, 2025 - @ Brooklyn Bowl, in Las Vegas, Nevada

January 26, 2025 - @ House of Blues Anaheim, in Anaheim, California

February 14, 2025 - @ Huxleys Neue Welt, in Berlin, Germany

February 15, 2025 - @ Elysee Montmarte, in Paris, France

February 17, 2025 - @ Carlswerk Victoria, in Cologne, Germany

February 19, 2025 - @ 013 Poppodium, in Tilburg, Netherlands

February 20, 2025 - @ Roundhouse, in London, England

Screenshot of "Blue Lips! Got New Songs…" tour dates available on ScHoolboy Q's official website (Image via groovyq.com)

Tickets for ScHoolboy Q's upcoming world tour are currently scheduled to go on sale tomorrow (November 22). Before the general sale, artist pre-sale for "Blue Lips! Got New Songs…" will go live at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Earlier this year, ScHoolboy Q appeared as one of the guest performers at Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert, which marked a significant moment for Black Hippy fans as he, Lamar, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul reunited after two years.

The hip-hop collective officially disbanded in 2022, with Q confirming in an exclusive interview with Drink Champs that the highly speculated "Black Hippy album" would likely not be green-lit for production.

