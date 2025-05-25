"She's the prettiest woman ever"- Fans swoon over TWICE's Momo appearance at Amaffi Perfume House

On May 23, 2025, TWICE's Momo made an appearance at Amaffi Perfume House in New York for the launch of the brand's latest fragrance, Amaffi Royal Diamond for women, leaving internet users in a frenzy.

The female artist donned an all-red sleeveless ensemble dress and hair styled with bangs. She completed her look with accessories, including Danger Horn Plus diamond pave earrings, Danger diamond necklace, and Danger diamond ring.

Subsequently, her latest appearance as the muse of the brand circulated on social media and went viral among fans. They could not stop gushing over her visuals, fashion statement, and style. Several videos and photos of TWICE's Momo were disseminated over the internet.

"The man with the umbrella looking at her like she's the prettiest woman ever," an X user tweeted.

Many fans mentioned that TWICE's Momo shone and looked gorgeous in her red attire in New York City. They stated that she had insane visuals and referred to her as "the finest woman alive."

"I'm sure that, MOMO is making the NEW YORK CITY shinning, warmly," a fan reacted.

"Just killer, Momo slaying with her insane visuals she looks fiery and gorgeous in red, the stylist team knew what they were doing," a fan commented.

"She just knows she’s the finest woman alive and embraces it. I love that," a fan mentioned.

Several internet users mentioned that she looked stunning in her red fitting.

"I said wow along with that voice haha she's drop dead gorgeous," a user reacted.

"Categorically beautiful she looks so gorgeous in person, her face and body carved perfectly like a marble statue, a modern day Venus - we are blessed to be in her ethereal presence! Thank you AMAFFI for inviting her," a user mentioned.

"Omg #MOMO looks absolutely stunning in this red form fitting dress AMAFFI staff showing her so much love with personal greeting & flowers from the CEO! The world is truly Momo’s runway from Tokyo, Seoul, New York, Milan, Paris," a user commented.

More about TWICE's Momo's partnership with the perfume brand

On April 30, 2025, TWICE's Momo was announced as the global muse of AMAFFI through an official Instagram post.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with MOMO, a global music icon, artist, and cultural force! Together, AMAFFI and MOMO will embark on a global journey to celebrate the power of fragrance as a universal form of expression," the caption read.

The caption continued:

"This exciting collaboration will see MOMO bring her unique sparkle to our upcoming global campaign that will showcase AMAFFI's iconic perfumes and an exclusive upcoming launch to be unveiled in New York in May 2025."

Notably, TWICE's Momo also became the brand ambassador for global luxury fashion brand Miu Miu in 2023. In 2024, she started representing the jewelry brand TASAKI. Her past and current endorsements comprise MET Tathione, Wonjungyo, Onitsuka Tiger, SIE., and more.

For those unversed, Momo made her official debut with TWICE in October 2015 and released the first extended play, The Story Begins.

