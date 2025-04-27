"They are called dancing machine"—Fans react as Momo joins EXO's Kai for 'Wait On Me' dance challenge 

On April 26, 2025, EXO's official Instagram account, @weareone.exo, shared a reel showcasing Momo joining Kai for the Wait On Me dance challenge. The duo wore casual outfits and displayed synchronized choreography. The post caption read:
"Dancing king & queen Wait On Me."
Subsequently, the Wait On Me challenge video went viral among the K-pop fans. They could not stop gushing over the duo's matching steps and dancing style. An X user commented:
"the way momo matches kai's dance rhythm & fluidity exactly shows why they are called dancing machine."
Netizens mentioned that Momo and Kai's energy complemented perfectly. Many expressed their desire to see them collaborate in future.
"We need to study how Momo automatically makes any choreography her own," a fan reacted.
"if he wanted to, he would” look at momo in the sm building cause she wanted that challenge," a netizen shared.
"Their dance style match so well I wish they would collab," a fan commented.
The internet users mentioned Momo and EXO's Kai's Wait On Me challenge was the best one till now.
"The hand movements are SO clean it's so satisfying to watch ughhhhhhh," a user reacted.
"Momo and Kai are back with the "Wait on Me" challenge and it’s pure fire," a fan wrote.
"The best one so far.... They really complement each other so well," a user commented.
More about EXO's Kai's Wait On Me
EXO's Kai dropped his fourth mini album Wait On Me on April 21, 2025 through SM Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment. The physical album was available in five versions, namely Driver, Sleeve, Ruler, Player, and Wing (Smart Album). According to X Sports News, the title track delves into the beauty of emotions which are slowly depicted through longing.
"The title track Wait On Me is an Afrobeats song that mix a restrained groove created by percussion instruments and a synth string sounds building tension. The lyrics speaks about the beauty of emotions that are slowly revealed through waiting rather than rushing."
The record features seven tracks, which have been listed below:
- Wait On Me
- Walls Don't Talk
- Pressure
- Ridin
- Off and Away
- Adult Swim
- Flight to Paris
After release, the record secured the No.1 spot on the iTunes Top Albums charts in 23 regions. It later topped the QQ Music's digital album sales chart in China.
For those unversed, EXO's Kai was discharged from mandatory military service on February 10, 2025.