EXO's Kai set to appear on Detectives: The Trade Secret

On March 21, 2025, South Korean media outlet Xports News reported that EXO's Kai would be making a guest appearance in an upcoming episode of Detectives: The Trade Secret.

For those unversed, Detectives: The Trade Secret has been designated as a true crime talk show, where professional detectives discuss real-life stories. The cast consists of detectives, MCs, and guests.

According to the publication, the male artist recently participated as a guest in the recording of an episode of Detectives: The Trade Secret. It is to be noted that Kai's participation in the program would mark his first entertainment show appearance since his military discharge in February 2025.

EXO's Kai teases new music on his Instagram

On March 19, 2025, EXO's Kai teased new music through his account on Instagram. The eight-second clip posted by him featured loud beats with bass, along with an emoji in the caption indicating 'coming soon.'

For the unversed, SM Entertainment previously confirmed that the male artist would release his new music and make a comeback in April 2025. The idol will reportedly release a mini-album and has also started filming music videos for the same.

Moreover, the EXO member is embarking on a solo world tour, titled 2025 KAI SOLO CONCERT TOUR 'KAION.' Furthermore, SM Entertainment announced on March 20 that the show to be held at the Olympic Handball Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul for two days (May 17 and 18, 2025) has sold out of all tickets.

The idol is set to visit multiple Asian regions on his first solo tour, including Kuala Lumpur in May, Macau, Jakarta, and Singapore in June, Taipei and Manila in July, and Bangkok, Yokohama, and Hong Kong in August.

EXO's Kai made his debut with the band on April 9, 2012, with the mini-album Mama. It was released through SM Entertainment and distributed by KMP Holdings. The record featured six tracks, including Mama, What is Love, History, Angel, Two Moons, and Machine.

He went on to make his debut as a soloist on November 30, 2020, with the release of the EP Kai. It featured six tracks, including Mmmh, Nothing on Me, Amnesia, Reason, Ride or Die, and Hello Stranger. He has since dropped more records, including Peaches (2021) and Rover (2023).

The idol joined the military as a public service worker on May 11, 2023, and he was discharged after completing his mandatory duty on February 10, 2025.

EXO's Kai will be making his guest appearance on the episode of Detectives: The Trade Secret which is reportedly scheduled to premiere on April 14 at 9:30 PM Korean Standard Time.

