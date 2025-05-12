“She is truly an angel” — Fans react as Taylor Swift reportedly baked homemade Pop-Tarts for Travis Kelce’s American Eagle photoshoot crew

In a heartwarming show of affection, pop superstar Taylor Swift recently baked homemade Pop-Tarts for the crew working on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s American Eagle photoshoot.

As per People magazine, the photoshoot squad was offered a selection of homemade Pop-Tarts in flavors like strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry, along with a heart-warming handwritten note stating, “Have a great shoot!!" signed, “Love, Taylor.”

The thoughtful gesture was shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), and many fans expressed their admiration for Swift’s considerate nature.

"Imma keep some thoughts to myself But I can say that she is truly an angel among us and we don’t deserve her," wrote a netizen.

"I would be cutting the tops of those boxes off and framing them and putting them in my house, buying a shadowbox and keeping the last homemade pop tart that I preserved," said another netizen.

"This is so freaking sweet. How do you not adore her," commented a fan.

"This is why I love her! She is the biggest star in the world, but the sweetest, most down to earth human ever!" added another fan.

Taylor Swift's homemade Pop-Tarts are a signature element in her cookery. It is also not the first time that Taylor Swift, who is reportedly fond of baking, has brought homemade treats for events involving Travis Kelce, who she has been dating since 2023.

"taypoptarts making a return," wrote a user.

"I hope one day we get to see travis arrive at work with his poptart box," said another user.

"OMG I LOVE HER," added a fan.

Fans and teammates alike have become aware of the support she extends to Kelce and his team. Swift has also been a regular presence at Kelce’s games, frequently attending Kansas City Chiefs matches.

Taylor Swift’s baking becomes a hit with the Chiefs

The couple was recently spotted celebrating Mother's Day in Philadelphia (Image via Getty)

As per People magazine, during his conversation at the NFL Scouting Combine on February 27, 2024, Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs head coach, spoke amusingly about Taylor Swift’s baking abilities. Speaking to Mike Florio and Chris Simms, Andy Reid revealed that Taylor Swift made pastries for the offensive linemen of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Kind of behind-the-scenes, she, to fit in — she didn't even know she was doing this, I don't think — she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts. So it was over. She knew right where to go."

He jokingly added:

"She didn't give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn't give me one."

Travis Kelce has likewise also admired her baking skills. In an interview at the Super Bowl, Kelce said the treats are more than amazing and mentioned that he enjoys their time cooking together.

"She is quite the cook. I would say, man, I'm a breakfast guy, man. Her pop-tarts are unbelievable, man. Homemade pop-tarts. They're unbelievable."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began their relationship in the summer of 2023, following Kelce's public expression of interest after attending Swift's Eras Tour concert in Kansas City.

The public first learned of their relationship in October 2023 when pictures emerged of them holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. Lately, the couple has mostly avoided the spotlight, though they have occasionally appeared together in public, such as their recent Mother's Day trip to Philadelphia on May 11, 2025, with their mothers.

