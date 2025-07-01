  • home icon
  • Music
  • “She was uncomfortable” — Netizens react to Kodak Black taking Dreezy’s phone and running off after she asks him why he was sweating

“She was uncomfortable” — Netizens react to Kodak Black taking Dreezy’s phone and running off after she asks him why he was sweating

By Madhurima Roy
Published Jul 01, 2025 08:55 GMT
Jaylen Brown
Kodak Black in Jaylen Brown's Celtics Season Opener Reception & Birthday Celebration - (Image via Getty)

Kodak Black is going viral for his recent interaction with fellow rapper Dreezy. On June 30, 2025, the two met and started talking when Dreezy asked why Kodak was sweating so much. The rapper replied that he didn't appreciate it.

Ad

Dreezy then asked him what was wrong, and he clarified that her words were seemingly related to the drug abuse rumors, and he didn't like how people tried to push "theories" on him on the internet and television.

"These theories and sh*t and how they be playing with a n***a on TV and on the internet, I ain't with that sh*t," he said, as seen in the video posted by the Instagram handle, The Neighborhood Talk.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dreezy then gave her phone to Kodak Black to get his number; however, the rapper took the phone and reportedly ran away. He went on Instagram Live using Dreezy's account, then called her "fine" in the abrupt live stream. Dreezy informed his team that he had taken her phone, then they went up to Kodak, and she quickly left after retrieving her phone.

The rapper's team recorded this interaction, and The Neighborhood Talk reuploaded the clips, along with Kodak Black's Instagram Live video. Netizens had a mixed reaction to the clips, with some calling Dreezy kind for remaining calm in the situation, while others criticized Kodak Black.

Ad
Ad

One netizen (@ms_play_dirty) stated that Dreezy appeared to be uncomfortable.

"She was uncomfortable," they wrote.
A netizen talks about the rapper&#039;s interaction with Dreezy and his running away with her phone. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)
A netizen talks about the rapper's interaction with Dreezy and his running away with her phone. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Some netizens complimented Dreezy for having "patience" and for being "graceful" towards the rapper.

Ad
Netizens discuss the rapper&#039;s interaction with Dreezy and his running away with her phone. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)
Netizens discuss the rapper's interaction with Dreezy and his running away with her phone. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Others criticized Kodak Black, with one user (@_xkikiuniqueee) saying that the rapper was supposedly "crashing out."

Ad
Netizens discuss the rapper&#039;s interaction with Dreezy and his running away with her phone. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)
Netizens discuss the rapper's interaction with Dreezy and his running away with her phone. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Some internet users noticed that Dreezy tried to walk away from the rapper at the end, and how the security didn't help her out.

Ad
Netizens discuss the rapper&#039;s interaction with Dreezy and his running away with her phone. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)
Netizens discuss the rapper's interaction with Dreezy and his running away with her phone. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

In 2017, Kodak Black and Dreezy collaborated on the track, Spar

Dreezy attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios - (Image via Getty)
Dreezy attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios - (Image via Getty)

In 2017, Donald Trump became the US President for the first time. In October 2017, Dreezy dropped her politically charged rap song Spar, featuring Kodak Black and 6LACK. In the track, the three rappers criticized the President. Kodak stated in verse that he was not "worried" about Trump.

Ad
"Ain't worried bout Donald Trump/ Ain't worried bout seeing no monuments/ These people got weather control/ Where you think Hurricane Harvey from?" Kodak rapped in his verse.

In September 2022, animator Tristan Zammit created an animated music video for Spar. The content creator had previously worked for rappers such as $uicideboy$, Metallica, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, XXXTentacion, and Lil Yachty.

youtube-cover
Ad

Kodak Black's last single, Milwaukee Ft. Reign, came out on May 18, 2025. It's unclear when his next project will be released.

About the author
Madhurima Roy

Madhurima Roy

Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.

Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.

When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications