“She was uncomfortable” — Netizens react to Kodak Black taking Dreezy’s phone and running off after she asks him why he was sweating

Kodak Black is going viral for his recent interaction with fellow rapper Dreezy. On June 30, 2025, the two met and started talking when Dreezy asked why Kodak was sweating so much. The rapper replied that he didn't appreciate it.

Ad

Dreezy then asked him what was wrong, and he clarified that her words were seemingly related to the drug abuse rumors, and he didn't like how people tried to push "theories" on him on the internet and television.

"These theories and sh*t and how they be playing with a n***a on TV and on the internet, I ain't with that sh*t," he said, as seen in the video posted by the Instagram handle, The Neighborhood Talk.

Ad

Trending

Dreezy then gave her phone to Kodak Black to get his number; however, the rapper took the phone and reportedly ran away. He went on Instagram Live using Dreezy's account, then called her "fine" in the abrupt live stream. Dreezy informed his team that he had taken her phone, then they went up to Kodak, and she quickly left after retrieving her phone.

The rapper's team recorded this interaction, and The Neighborhood Talk reuploaded the clips, along with Kodak Black's Instagram Live video. Netizens had a mixed reaction to the clips, with some calling Dreezy kind for remaining calm in the situation, while others criticized Kodak Black.

Ad

Ad

One netizen (@ms_play_dirty) stated that Dreezy appeared to be uncomfortable.

"She was uncomfortable," they wrote.

A netizen talks about the rapper's interaction with Dreezy and his running away with her phone. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Some netizens complimented Dreezy for having "patience" and for being "graceful" towards the rapper.

Ad

Netizens discuss the rapper's interaction with Dreezy and his running away with her phone. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Others criticized Kodak Black, with one user (@_xkikiuniqueee) saying that the rapper was supposedly "crashing out."

Ad

Netizens discuss the rapper's interaction with Dreezy and his running away with her phone. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Some internet users noticed that Dreezy tried to walk away from the rapper at the end, and how the security didn't help her out.

Ad

Netizens discuss the rapper's interaction with Dreezy and his running away with her phone. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

In 2017, Kodak Black and Dreezy collaborated on the track, Spar

Dreezy attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios - (Image via Getty)

In 2017, Donald Trump became the US President for the first time. In October 2017, Dreezy dropped her politically charged rap song Spar, featuring Kodak Black and 6LACK. In the track, the three rappers criticized the President. Kodak stated in verse that he was not "worried" about Trump.

Ad

"Ain't worried bout Donald Trump/ Ain't worried bout seeing no monuments/ These people got weather control/ Where you think Hurricane Harvey from?" Kodak rapped in his verse.

In September 2022, animator Tristan Zammit created an animated music video for Spar. The content creator had previously worked for rappers such as $uicideboy$, Metallica, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, XXXTentacion, and Lil Yachty.

Ad

Kodak Black's last single, Milwaukee Ft. Reign, came out on May 18, 2025. It's unclear when his next project will be released.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More