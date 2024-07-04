"She couldn't wait to get away": Fans react as video of Dua Lipa's reaction to ukulele busker at Glastonbury goes viral

Dua Lipa is making headlines after she reacted to a busker who impressed her after her performance at Glastonbury Festival 2024 on Friday, June 28, 2024. A busker, named Liam C, approached the singer and asked if he could play the ukulele for her. The singer agreed, and he played the ukulele, impressing Dua.

Liam also told Lipa at the event that he watched her Camden documentary and told her that he was busking around that area of London. He added that he just wanted to "get your reaction" to his music.

"Right now I am busking around Camden and I wanted to play you 30 seconds of my song and if you like it, I just want to get your reaction and that's it," Liam stated.

Trending

Dua Lipa agreed to hear the musician and Liam played out a song on his ukulele, and around 30 seconds later, she stopped him and told him that she loved the song.

"I love it mate. So good, so good," Dua said.

Meanwhile, the rapper had a different kind of expression on her face, which is now going viral on social media in the form of memes. Lipa's fans took to the comments section of Liam's Instagram post, where he added a clip of the entire moment. He wrote in the caption:

"@dualipa thank you for stopping and giving my tune a listen."

Reactions shared by the public (Image via Instagram/liamcmusic_)

Many fans praised Lipa for being polite and listening to Liam, while others criticized Lipa for her reaction in the video, claiming that she was trying to leave.

"She couldn't wait to get away," one fan said.

Netizens post their reactions in the comments section (Image via Instagram/liamcmusic_)

Netizens post their reactions in the comments section (Image via Instagram/liamcmusic_)

Netizens post their reactions in the comments section (Image via Instagram/liamcmusic_)

Dua Lipa leaves an impression on the crowd with her performance at Glastonbury Festival

Dua Lipa, SZA, and Coldplay were the headliners at the Glastonbury Festival 2024. Lipa's performance started with a lot of fireworks on June 28, 2024, and she played a lineup of her hit singles, such as Training Season.

The Saturday Night Live star had some interesting attractions in her performance, including a live band and several dancers. The singer's outfit also grabbed a lot of attention, as it included a white vest top along with a black skirt and boots.

However, the biggest surprise for the fans was when Dua brought singer and record producer Kevin Parker on stage. The pair then performed a duet on the single The Less I Know the Better by Tame Impala.

Dua Lipa's performance also led to criticism from fans watching the concert at home. Many accused her of lip-syncing during the songs, which was a claim that Dua denied. She told the Daily Mail that she didn't mime.

"I don't mime," she said.

The problem seemingly happened as a result of a lip-sync delay when the show was being broadcast on BBC. Viewers later claimed on social media that the issue was resolved when they switched to Sky on Freeview.

Dua Lipa's last album was Radical Optimism, which came out in May 2024. It includes 11 songs in the soundtrack and grabbed the second spot on the US Billboard 200.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback