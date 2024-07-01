"I don’t mime" — Dua Lipa dispels rumors that she was lip-syncing during Glastonbury 2024 performance

Singer Dua Lipa was recently accused of miming during her performance at the 2024 Glastonbury music festival. She performed on June 28, and viewers had been questioning since then. Some even claimed that Dua sounded too "polished" for a live performance. Many even claimed that her voice was out of sync with the TV visuals, when they were watching the set on BBC.

In an interview with The Mail on Sunday, Dua addressed the claims, and said:

"I don't mime."

The 28-year-old singer was the first artist to headline the Glastonbury festival this year. On Saturday, more artists performed including Coldplay. Several rumors had been going around, until Dua Lipa addressed them.

One fan wrote on X:

"It's a shame #DuaLipa can't sing live. Don't turn up to glasto and mime. Rubbish."

"Dua Lipa has some decent catchy tunes, but I’m fairly sure she’s lip syncing. Sounds like a live vocal, but just not convinced she’s singing it live “right now”," read one tweet.

"I might be wrong but it looks like Dua Lipa is miming on #Glastonbury just looks & sounds too polished to be live. And you can’t dance like that & remain pitch perfect. Kinda defeats the idea of the festival if she is miming," said another viewer.

Many fans had, however, come in support of the song. One wrote:

"If you say that Dua Lipa is lip syncing or miming ur are dumb."

"No Dua Lipa is not miming. Majority of the main vocal parts are quite clearly live. She’s smashing it and everyone on stage look like they’re having the time of their lives," another wrote.

Dua Lipa performed hits like Levitating and Houdini at the Glastonbury show

The famous Glastonbury music festival is currently on and several artists have been performing in the shows. One of the artists who had been receiving criticism is Dua Lipa. While fans claims that she was miming, the singer clearly denied such allegations.

Dua was further seen with her boyfriend Callum Turner in a bar. She was wearing a white vest top, black skirt and chunky block boots while hanging out with Turner. Apart from the miming allegations, another event took place during Dua's performance.

Several Palastine flags were seen on TV, since they were extremely close to the stage. This further garnered fans attention as well. Dua was one of the celebrities who previously urged the world leaders to take actions in order to de-escalate the situation in Israel and Gaza.

While the singer didn't directly talk about the war during the show, she ran close to a flag that read "Glasto for Palestine" and continued her performance. Last month, she made a post on Instagram where she urged her fans to show solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Dua wrote on Instagram:

"Burning children alive can never be justified. The whole world is mobilising to stop the Israeli genocide. Please show your solidarity with Gaza."

Coming back to her latest performance at Glastonbury, while she faced allegations, several fans also expressed how much they loved her performance.

