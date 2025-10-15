“She wants to be a kpop artist so bad”: Netizens react to Doechii releasing her own light stick for the ‘Live from the Swamp’ tour

American rapper and performer Doechii has sparked a social media debate after announcing a new merchandise item, a personalized light stick, for her Live from the Swamp tour. The announcement was first made on X, where Pop Crave reported the release. The update received thousands of interactions within hours and sparked discussions on whether this move was creative or just an imitation.The launch of the official light stick, a phenomenon often linked to K-pop fandoms, quickly became one of the trending topics on the platform. The reason for its release sparked many questions among users and what it could mean for the growth of Western concert culture. One viral reaction stated:🀥 @MlSAKlMARAJLINKShe wants to be a kpop artist so badSome critics of the merchandise called it a new way to make money:Trader || EEO @degreeforexLINKIt’s wild how artists keep finding new ways to turn a concert into a full-on experience, but I can’t help feeling like light sticks are becoming a bit too much these days. I get the whole vibe and being part of the crowd, but sometimes it feels like these extras are just another way to make fans reach deeper into their pockets instead of focusing on the music itself. Doechii dropping her own light stick might be cool for die-hard fans, but I’m sitting here wondering if the next thing will be a branded snack or exclusive perfume to go with the tour. It’s like the line between art and merch just keeps getting blurrier every year and I’m not sure if that’s a good or bad thing yet.samava 🍧 @yogurthaeLINK@PopCrave the kpopification of western artists begins OMGmiles/kade | STREAM TLOAS @lyndadisventureLINK@PopCrave shes sooo desperate omg 😭The discussion was not entirely negative. Several fans defended Doechii, noting that such creative risks help increase fan engagement and performance.Ari @kaiikaeyaLINK@PopCrave we need more western artists to have lightsticks. they're so fun and elevates the vibe of a concert!Dr.Tabassum Parveen @Tabassum__2LINK@PopCrave Creativity shines beyond just musicGabs⁷🩵 @eepykoyaLINK@PopCrave That’s pretty cool ngl, I like the idea of western artists adopting this idea!diego ▾ 03.06.23 | 26.11.23 ♡ @itsfearlessxoLINK@PopCrave @terraquiu She's so smart on how she's building her career. Just watch it.The debate over the launch of the light stick emphasizes the aspect of cultural engagement. The Live from the Swamp tour, the singer's first headline tour across North America, started on October 14. More about Doechii's Live from the Swamp tour and its extensionDoechii officially announced her Live from the Swamp tour on August 4, 2025, during her Lollapalooza set, using elaborate visuals and stage presence to highlight the reveal. Doechii ended her performance by telling the crowd:&quot;Before we get out of here, I want to make an announcement. I'm gonna be going on tour on Oct. 14. What's up, y'all? Bye!&quot;Doechii at the 2025 Lollapalooza Festival (Image via Getty)Along with the announcement, Doechii launched the dedicated tour website, livefromtheswamp.com, which served as a central hub for ticket sales, city listings, and, later, exclusive merchandise reveals. The site was also part of her promotional rollout strategy because it provided fans with direct access to venue details and curated tour items. From the start, merchandise was positioned as a key part of the Live from the Swamp experience. VIP packages were available through VIP Nation, each including collectibles, apparel, and early access benefits. The top-tier “Swamp” package featured a joint Nike × Doechii design item, a commemorative vinyl of Alligator Bites Never Heal, exclusive tour posters, and themed wristbands and laminates.New merchandise was first introduced at a pop-up booth in the venue lobby during the first show in Chicago. Although the official catalogs did not clearly specify the release date of the now-discussed light stick, initial social media previews and on-site displays suggest that it was released alongside the rest of the merchandise during the first week of the tour. The Live from the Swamp tour was originally scheduled for 12 dates in North America, starting on October 14, 2025, in Chicago and ending on November 10, 2025, in Seattle. However, due to fan demand, she announced an extension of the tour on September 8, 2025, adding shows in New York City, Tampa, and Atlanta, as well as festival dates in Los Angeles. This extension increased the total number of shows to 16. The final concert of the tour was moved to November 15, 2025, in Los Angeles, five days past the original end date.Stay tuned for more updates.