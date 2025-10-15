  • home icon
  • Music
  • “She wants to be a kpop artist so bad”: Netizens react to Doechii releasing her own light stick for the ‘Live from the Swamp’ tour

“She wants to be a kpop artist so bad”: Netizens react to Doechii releasing her own light stick for the ‘Live from the Swamp’ tour

By Tanishqa Patil
Published Oct 15, 2025 09:39 GMT
2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two - Source: Getty
Doechii releasing her own light stick for the ‘Live from the Swamp’ tour (Image via Getty)

American rapper and performer Doechii has sparked a social media debate after announcing a new merchandise item, a personalized light stick, for her Live from the Swamp tour.

Ad

The announcement was first made on X, where Pop Crave reported the release. The update received thousands of interactions within hours and sparked discussions on whether this move was creative or just an imitation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The launch of the official light stick, a phenomenon often linked to K-pop fandoms, quickly became one of the trending topics on the platform. The reason for its release sparked many questions among users and what it could mean for the growth of Western concert culture. One viral reaction stated:

Ad

Some critics of the merchandise called it a new way to make money:

Ad
Ad
Ad

The discussion was not entirely negative. Several fans defended Doechii, noting that such creative risks help increase fan engagement and performance.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The debate over the launch of the light stick emphasizes the aspect of cultural engagement. The Live from the Swamp tour, the singer's first headline tour across North America, started on October 14.

More about Doechii's Live from the Swamp tour and its extension

Doechii officially announced her Live from the Swamp tour on August 4, 2025, during her Lollapalooza set, using elaborate visuals and stage presence to highlight the reveal. Doechii ended her performance by telling the crowd:

Ad
"Before we get out of here, I want to make an announcement. I'm gonna be going on tour on Oct. 14. What's up, y'all? Bye!"
Doechii at the 2025 Lollapalooza Festival (Image via Getty)
Doechii at the 2025 Lollapalooza Festival (Image via Getty)

Along with the announcement, Doechii launched the dedicated tour website, livefromtheswamp.com, which served as a central hub for ticket sales, city listings, and, later, exclusive merchandise reveals. The site was also part of her promotional rollout strategy because it provided fans with direct access to venue details and curated tour items.

Ad

From the start, merchandise was positioned as a key part of the Live from the Swamp experience. VIP packages were available through VIP Nation, each including collectibles, apparel, and early access benefits. The top-tier “Swamp” package featured a joint Nike × Doechii design item, a commemorative vinyl of Alligator Bites Never Heal, exclusive tour posters, and themed wristbands and laminates.

New merchandise was first introduced at a pop-up booth in the venue lobby during the first show in Chicago. Although the official catalogs did not clearly specify the release date of the now-discussed light stick, initial social media previews and on-site displays suggest that it was released alongside the rest of the merchandise during the first week of the tour.

Ad

The Live from the Swamp tour was originally scheduled for 12 dates in North America, starting on October 14, 2025, in Chicago and ending on November 10, 2025, in Seattle. However, due to fan demand, she announced an extension of the tour on September 8, 2025, adding shows in New York City, Tampa, and Atlanta, as well as festival dates in Los Angeles.

This extension increased the total number of shows to 16. The final concert of the tour was moved to November 15, 2025, in Los Angeles, five days past the original end date.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

About the author
Tanishqa Patil

Tanishqa Patil

Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath).

Know More
Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications