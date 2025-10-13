“She really building a whole aesthetic”: Fans react as Doechii drops a style guide for her ‘Live from the Swamp’ tour

  • home icon
By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 13, 2025 23:56 GMT
2025 All Things Go NYC - Source: Getty
Doechii kicks off her Live from the Swap tour (Image via Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Just a day ahead of the start of her Live from the Swamp tour in the US, Doechii shared her tour style guide for fans planning to go to one of her concerts. Set in a classroom setting, the black-and-white video showed off various outfits the rapper and singer called the "hip hop swamp couture."

In her Instagram post of the tour style guide on Monday, October 13, 2025, Doechii encouraged her fans to bring the energy, writing:

"Swamp, the tour has begun... and the runway starts at the venue. Come dressed. Bring the energy. And have fun. Study the deep cuts and master the lyrics. Let's make every night unforgettable."
Fans were quick to comment on what they think about the singer-rapper's style guide for the Live from the Swamp Tour. One X user said that Doechii is not just starting a tour but building a whole aesthetic with the guide.

More fans praised the Anxiety singer-rapper for her creativity and for using it to turn her aesthetic into a "brand move." Another one also said that she's "rewriting the fashion playbook."

More commenters shared their opinions, with one X user saying that the tour promo nails the singer-rapper's vibe and her style guide is where "hip-hop meets fashion." However, another fan shared some concerns about the possibility of replicating the looks.

Doechii kicks off her headlining tour, Live from the Swamp

Doechii's North American tour, Live from the Swamp, produced by Live Nation, will see her in a 12-city trek from October to November. She will start the run of shows on October 14 at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago and will wrap in Seattle's WAMU Theater on November 10.

Doechii at the 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival (Image via Rick Kern/Getty Images)

She first made the announcement of her US tour while onstage at Lollapalooza in Chicago back in August. After her performance in front of a packed crowd, the singer-rapper addressed the audience, telling them that she's hitting the road starting on October 14 before going off the stage. In her tour announcement on Instagram on August 5, she wrote in a typed-out note:

"One last time. This project just turned one, and before I disappear to create the next world, I'm going back on tour. The final chapter of this era. Thank you for the memories, the magic, the love—let's close it out together."

Besides her Lollapalooza debut, Doechii was also on the festival circuit for some time before her upcoming headlining tour. She was at Glastonbury Festival in June, and her festival performances will continue throughout her tour run. She's set to perform at One MusicFest in Atlanta on October 26 and the Split Milk Festival on December 6, 7, 13, and 14.

Doechii is yet to release her debut studio album, which she previously promised would be out sometime in 2025. She told US Weekly in March 2025 that the album is "coming very soon," but she refused to share details about the project. That said, she recently dropped a new song, Beat A B!tch Up, with Alemeda, which is now out on music streaming sites.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
