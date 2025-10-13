“She really building a whole aesthetic”: Fans react as Doechii drops a style guide for her ‘Live from the Swamp’ tour

Just a day ahead of the start of her Live from the Swamp tour in the US, Doechii shared her tour style guide for fans planning to go to one of her concerts. Set in a classroom setting, the black-and-white video showed off various outfits the rapper and singer called the &quot;hip hop swamp couture.&quot;In her Instagram post of the tour style guide on Monday, October 13, 2025, Doechii encouraged her fans to bring the energy, writing:&quot;Swamp, the tour has begun... and the runway starts at the venue. Come dressed. Bring the energy. And have fun. Study the deep cuts and master the lyrics. Let's make every night unforgettable.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans were quick to comment on what they think about the singer-rapper's style guide for the Live from the Swamp Tour. One X user said that Doechii is not just starting a tour but building a whole aesthetic with the guide.!ANON! @Anon_liqLINK@PopCrave She really building a whole aesthetic, not just a tour. Every rollout feels like art direction class.More fans praised the Anxiety singer-rapper for her creativity and for using it to turn her aesthetic into a &quot;brand move.&quot; Another one also said that she's &quot;rewriting the fashion playbook.&quot;Josh✣ @Retiredjosh_LINK@PopCrave doechii dropping a style guide? that’s energy, turning her tour aesthetic into a brand move, not just a concert. 😳Magicpolls (❖,❖) @stevewurld1LINK@PopCrave Doechii dropping a style guide proves she’s not just performing, she’s rewriting the fashion playbook.godwinxcxx🥷🏿💕 @godwinxcxxLINK@PopCrave +mother of creativity!!!!!More commenters shared their opinions, with one X user saying that the tour promo nails the singer-rapper's vibe and her style guide is where &quot;hip-hop meets fashion.&quot; However, another fan shared some concerns about the possibility of replicating the looks.PeakViews @PeakViews12LINK@PopCrave Sleek and stylish 🎤🖤 Doechii’s “Live from the Swamp” tour promo nails the vibe—hip-hop meets fashion with a bold statement on identity!Dave Vin @DavevinotakuLINK@PopCrave Me trying to replicate this look: immediately trips over swamp roots 😭✨Doechii kicks off her headlining tour, Live from the SwampDoechii's North American tour, Live from the Swamp, produced by Live Nation, will see her in a 12-city trek from October to November. She will start the run of shows on October 14 at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago and will wrap in Seattle's WAMU Theater on November 10.Doechii at the 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival (Image via Rick Kern/Getty Images)She first made the announcement of her US tour while onstage at Lollapalooza in Chicago back in August. After her performance in front of a packed crowd, the singer-rapper addressed the audience, telling them that she's hitting the road starting on October 14 before going off the stage. In her tour announcement on Instagram on August 5, she wrote in a typed-out note:&quot;One last time. This project just turned one, and before I disappear to create the next world, I'm going back on tour. The final chapter of this era. Thank you for the memories, the magic, the love—let's close it out together.&quot;Besides her Lollapalooza debut, Doechii was also on the festival circuit for some time before her upcoming headlining tour. She was at Glastonbury Festival in June, and her festival performances will continue throughout her tour run. She's set to perform at One MusicFest in Atlanta on October 26 and the Split Milk Festival on December 6, 7, 13, and 14.Doechii is yet to release her debut studio album, which she previously promised would be out sometime in 2025. She told US Weekly in March 2025 that the album is &quot;coming very soon,&quot; but she refused to share details about the project. That said, she recently dropped a new song, Beat A B!tch Up, with Alemeda, which is now out on music streaming sites.