“Shoes on tatami is jail”: Rina Sawayama calls out Sabrina Carpenter's ‘SNL’ performance over cultural disrespect during martial arts scene

Rina Sawayama has shared her issue with Sabrina Carpenter's performance on Saturday Night Live! (SNL) on October 18. She urged artists and creative teams to respect other cultures if they are being used in a performance.Carpenter hosted the latest episode of SNL, giving a monologue, performing two songs, and participating in other acts. However, her performance on Nobody's Son, her track from Man's Best Friend, her seventh studio album, released on August 29 this year, caught Rina Sawayama's eyes.The singer-songwriter shared a clip of Carpenter's performance on her Instagram story on Sunday, October 19. She wrote in the caption (as caught by @sawayamaarchived on X):"Big love to Sabrina but fellow artists creative teams … if we are clearly referencing a culture, please can you do so with the research, respect and care it deserves. Shoes on tatami is jail."Sawayama's issue stems mainly from the background dancers during the performance. The dancers wore a traditional dogi outfit, comprising a white robe with white lowers and a belt denoting the rank of the person wearing it.However, they also wore shoes beneath it and were seen performing on tatami, the Japanese floor mat. As per Japanese etiquette, one should not step on a tatami with shoes.Carpenter, meanwhile, wore a white robe with a black belt, mimicking a dress for her performance. She also wore shoes but never stepped on the tatami. Sabrina Carpenter addresses Man's Best Friend album cover controversy in SNL monologueThe 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)Sabrina Carpenter's seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, was released on August 29, 2025. While the songs have earned a great reception, the album cover faced some backlash. It showed the singer on all fours, with her hair being pulled by an anonymous man-like figure.Many fans and critics claimed that the cover was too sexual. Carpenter responded to the criticism during her monologue on SNL on October 18, saying:"Some people got a little freaked out by the cover. I'm not sure why? It was just this: me on all fours, with an unseen figure pulling my hair. But what people don't realize is that's just how they cropped it.&quot;&quot;If you zoom out, it's clearly a picture from the 50th anniversary special of Bowen [Yang] helping me up by the hair. After Martin Short shoved me out of the buffet line, saying something like, 'Daddy need his mini quiche.' &quot;Sabrina Carpenter also spoke about her public image, where some people have criticized her 'juno' positions in concerts or some of her lyrics. She added:"Everyone thinks of me as this horned-up pop star, but there's really so much more to me. I'm not just horny. I'm also turned-on, and I'm sexually charged, and I love to read. My favorite book is the encyclopedia. It's so big, and it's hard."Carpenter, meanwhile, is currently in the middle of her Short n' Sweet Tour, in support of her sixth album, Short n' Sweet. It started on September 23 and the North America and Canada leg of the tour will end on November 23.