“Smart man, Cardi dropped”: Internet reacts as Brent Faiyaz delays album ‘ICON’

Brent Faiyaz’s third studio album, ICON, was widely anticipated for release on September 19, 2025, under his independent label, ISO Supremacy, in partnership with UnitedMasters.

However, the album did not arrive as expected, leaving fans on social media expressing both disappointment and humor. The project was initially announced in early July, when Faiyaz wiped his social media profiles and began teasing the album with promotional content.

Complex Music @ComplexMusic Brent Faiyaz has not released his album ‘ICON’ tonight.

The absence of a timely release sparked a flood of online reactions. One user summed up the mood by referencing the same-day arrival of Cardi B’s sophomore album, Am I The Drama?.

“Smart man, Cardi dropped,” an X user wrote.

Michael @Match_with_Mike @ComplexMusic Smart man, Cardi Dropped

Others leaned on to share their disappointment.

Randy Treibel @RandyTreibel @ComplexMusic If Faiyaz had dropped, he could've had a #1 album. This week is so bad.

Health Rebo @HealthRebo @ComplexMusic The only thing dropping tonight is my hopes.

Meanwhile, some fans urged him to release the album outright.

𝐒𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫'✞ @JohanDanie16544 @ComplexMusic Drop the damn album Bruh... C'mon

Trey @tr_eyw @ComplexMusic man just scrolling twitter waiting for news on the damn album

3 ‎ @gseaDQlBWg77740 @ComplexMusic We gotta stop doing this fake idc act, if you ain’t gonna drop for your fans then say that. The act getting old. We get it bro you’re mysterious. Drop some music.

Faiyaz or his label has not issued an official statement explaining why the project was not released on September 19, 2025, or whether a new release date has been scheduled.

Brent Faiyaz’s upcoming album ICON

ICON follows Brent Faiyaz’s second studio album, Wasteland, released in 2022, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and established his status as one of the most unique voices in R&B. A follow-up has long been anticipated by fans, as Faiyaz is known for leaving long gaps between projects.

On July 3, 2025, after wiping his social media accounts, Brett Faiyaz announced ICON and started posting cryptic promotional content related to the album. The next day, on July 4, he released two lead singles, Toni Soprano and Peter Pan.

Both tracks were specifically promoted as being connected to the project ahead of time and are reported to be delving into its themes of duality, power and vulnerability, recklessness and freedom. On August 8, 2025, a third single, Full Moon (Fall in Tokyo), was released and likewise publicized as part of the upcoming album.

In an interview with Rolling Stone on July 3, 2025, Faiyaz described his creative direction:

“Everything I’m creating right now is about showing [a] range of concepts, principles, emotions, and experiences. Innocence versus Indecency. Vulnerability versus guardedness. These tracks capture the core of that.”

According to early reports, the album lists contributions from a range of producers and collaborators. Some names associated with the project are AR, Chidozie Michael Arah, Elliot Davy, Emman, Emmanuel Arah, Hardheaded, Jordan Ware, L3gion, and Nascent.

Brent Faiyaz’s ICON overlaps with Cardi B’s Am I The Drama?

Brent Faiyaz created a buzz in the industry with the announcement that ICON would release on September 19, 2025, the same day Cardi B dropped her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?.

Cardi B @iamcardib WHO ELSE IS THE DRAMA? 🐦‍⬛Am I The Drama is out September 19th

Such a clash positioned both artists head-to-head in a competition for streaming figures, press attention, and chart dominance, something most record labels typically try to avoid.

Recently, Robbie Williams delayed the release of his album Britpop to avoid clashing with Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl. Likewise, artists like Playboi Carti have become known for delaying projects until an ideal release date, prioritizing long-term impact over fan impatience.

Amid this backdrop, Brent Faiyaz’s decision to delay ICON rather than release it alongside Cardi B highlights the importance of timing.

