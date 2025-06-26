Snoop Dogg settles lawsuit alleging copyright infringement over backing tracks from his album BODR

Snoop Dogg has reportedly settled a lawsuit with veteran producer and drummer Trevor Lawrence Jr. As per Billboard, the two parties filed a motion on June 24 to dismiss their litigation.

For the unversed, Trevor Lawrence Jr. had filed a lawsuit against Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., last year for alleged copyright infringement. He accused the artist of not clearing his two backing tracks used in the album, BODR. He also alleged that the rapper made millions by even converting them into NFTs.

The two tracks in question were used in the songs, Pop Pop and Get This D**k. However, Broadus Jr.'s lawyers denied any such misuse and claimed that Lawrence Jr. was paid $20,000 for these tracks. The two parties have now agreed on a settlement.

More about Trevor Lawrence Jr.'s lawsuit against Snoop Dogg

BODR was released in February 2022 and peaked at 104. on the Billboard 200. On July 15, 2024, Trevor Lawrence Jr. filed a lawsuit against the rapper and his label, Death Row Records.

He and his representatives alleged that Snoop used two of his backtracks without a license. The lawsuit claimed that Trevor gave the rapper two tracks to experiment with in the studio. He allegedly made it clear that he would need a license if he were to use them in the released album (via Hot New Hip Hop).

However, the lawsuit stated,

“To date, defendants have refused to properly license the Lawrence tracks or compensate Lawrence for their use in the Broadus tracks."

As per the lawsuit, the two parties had agreed on a $10k flat fee, plus 50% interest in the musical composition. The lawsuit also alleged that the rapper made tens of millions by using those tracks in NFTs (non-fungible tokens), adding,

“At no point in time did defendants… Communicate to Lawrence any intention to exploit the Lawrence tracks in connection with a bundled offering such as [the NFT sale], nor did Lawrence authorize any such exploitation of his work, which was never within his prior contemplation."

Snoop's lawyers, however, denied all allegations. They claimed that Death Row Records and the rapper paid Trevor Lawrence Jr. a $20,000 producer fee before the release of BODR. They alleged that the producer cashed in on that check, which signals an acceptance of the terms.

They stated (via Billboard):

“If Lawrence is entitled to any monies from defendants, it is the agreed-upon producer royalties offset against the $20,000 that he was already paid."

The case was originally set for trial in September 2025 but was settled through a mediator in April. Both sides asked for the case to be dismissed on June 24, 2025. The settlement terms were not shared, but Trevor’s lawyer said Trevor is “happy” with the outcome. Snoop Dogg’s team has not commented yet.

