Was Snoop Dogg’s pet Juelz a gift from Wiz Khalifa? All we know as rapper mourns death of his beloved dog

Snoop Dogg has announced the passing of his pet French bulldog, Juelz. On June 12, 2025, the rapper posted a video of himself driving with Juelz sitting in the passenger seat.

In the caption, Snoop Dogg shared the news of Juelz's passing and expressed his gratitude to Wiz Khalifa, who gifted him the dog in 2014. The 53-year-old artist had even created an Instagram account for Juelz in 2015.

"Rip @juelzbroadus, thank wiz for giving him to me," the rapper wrote in the caption.

That same day, Snoop Dogg posted a video montage featuring his dog, with Wiz Khalifa's hit song See You Again playing in the background.

Trending

As reported by US Weekly on February 2, 2022, the rapper is an avid animal lover, owning 11 dogs and two cats. He also runs Snoop Doggie Doggs, a company that sells apparel, food bowls, toys, and other items.

Snoop Dogg wished to adopt an abandoned dog after it went viral in 2019

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. performing at the 2025 BET Awards - Show (Image via Getty)

In 2019, Rachel Butler, the regional manager of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), posted surveillance footage on social media showing a bull terrier being abandoned by its owner in England. The owner dropped the dog off from the car and drove away. The RSPCA rescued the dog and named him Snoop, after the rapper.

The video quickly went viral, prompting the 53-year-old rapper to offer to adopt the dog. Speaking to The Daily Star, Snoop Dogg was ready to take Snoop in. He doubted Snoop would get any shortage of "loving homes," as the clip received much attention from netizens.

"There is always room for another dog in Casa de Snoop. If he really needed a home then he has one with us. But I don't think there is going to be any shortage of loving homes after all the exposure he has got," the rapper stated.

Rachel Butler later told People that Snoop was doing well in private kennels, calling him a "lovely friendly dog."

"Snoop is currently staying at private kennels and I'm happy to say that he is doing really well and is getting a lot of fuss and attention from staff there. He is a lovely friendly dog and a lot of people have fallen in love with him!" Butler said.

At the time, the regional manager of the RSPCA stated that they were investigating Snoop's abandonment and were certain that the bull terrier would find a new home, as many people had shown interest in adopting him.

"At the moment he isn't up for rehoming while our investigation into his abandonment is ongoing. However, we have had scores of people wanting to rehome him so we are certain he will not be waiting long for a new home," she stated.

As reported by Billboard, Snoop Dogg launched his pet products line, Snoop Doggie Doggs, on November 15, 2022. The brand offers a range of pet products, including harnesses, toys, bowls, bandanas, hats, leashes, clothes, and collars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More