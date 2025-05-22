"So proud of you" — Fans celebrate as Jin surpasses 3M sales on Circle Chart, making BTS the only group with two members to hit this mark

On May 22, 2025, X account @koreansales_twt reported that BTS Jin has surpassed the three million sales mark on Korea's Circle Chart with all of his albums Happy, Echo, and single, The Astronaut.

With this achievement, BTS became the only group in Circle chart history to have two members who have surpassed three million album sales, according to an X account @ILovejokers3. Jungkook's Golden has previously sold over 3.3 million albums.

For those unversed, the Circle Chart, previously known as the Gaon Chart, reflects the relative weekly popularity of songs and albums in South Korea. The chart was established in 2010 by the Korea Music Content Association and is sponsored by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Fans expressed their enthusiasm for the Epiphany singer's latest feat on social media. One fan remarked on X:

"Congrats JIN. Thanks for your amazing music, so proud of you"

Similar comments continued on X, where fans praised the singer for his achievement, with one remarking that his voice "heals".

"What he has accomplished in less than 1 year as a soloist is staggering. He has shown that he has what it takes to have acclaim, creative impact, success and longevity," remarked another fan.

"THE ASTRONAUT. HAPPY. ECHO - THE ESTEEMED TRIPLE MILLION CLUB," reacted a fan on X.

"His voice doesn’t just sing —it holds you, heals you. I’m lost in Seokjin’s vocals," commented another fan.

More fan comments on X praised the BTS member, wishing he would keep shining and stating they were "beyond proud."

"Keep shining the brightest my superstar Jin," wrote another fan on X .

"Let success be your noise! Oh Seokjin, I am beyond proud of you!" exclaimed another fan.

"Triple Million Seller sounds so sexy," added another fan on X.

More about Jin's single, The Astronaut, and solo albums Happy & Echo

The BTS member's solo single, The Astronaut, was released on October 28, 2022. The track was co-written by the singer along with the British band Coldplay. The Abyss singer announced his single during their Yet to Come Busan concert, as reported by NME on October 16, 2022

"I have something to tell you… I’ve ended up becoming the second [BTS member] after J-Hope to release my own album. It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single."

Days after the concert, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that the idol would be enlisting for mandatory military service, so the song expressed the singer's fondness for his fans, ARMY, and served as a gift for them.

The single debuted at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Digital Song Sales Chart. It also entered the Billboard Global 200 at No. 10 and No. 6 on the Global Excl. US Charts.

The singer's solo EP, Happy, was released on November 15, 2024, after his discharge from military service in June 2024. The album features six tracks, including a pre-released single, I'll Be There for You and the lead single, Running Wild.

The album featured collaborations with notable artists such as Gary Barlow from the group Take That and Taka from the Japanese rock band One Ok Rock. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, with its lead single, Running Wild charting at No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer's latest album, Echo, was released on May 16, 2025, via BIG HIT MUSIC. The EP contains seven songs, including the lead single, Don't Say You Love Me. The album also features a collaborative single with former Iz*One member Yena titled Loser.

In other news, the Awake singer is all set to embark on his solo concert tour #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR on June 28, 2025, at Goyang, South Korea.

