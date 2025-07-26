"Someone’s attempt to permanently shut us down" — Luca Guerini speaks out on NFR Podcast's X account being suspended

Luca Guerini, NFR Podcast's co-host, recently spoke out on the podcast's X account being suspended, alleging that someone was attempting to shut them down permanently. For the uninitiated, NFR Podcast is a hip-hop-based podcast hosted by Canadians Luca Guerini and Anthony Daliesio, where they review the latest hip-hop albums.The podcast's X account was recently suspended, and the reason for the suspension is still unclear at the time of writing this article. On July 25, 2025, Luca Guerini took to his personal X account to address the suspension, claiming the account was &quot;wrongfully suspended&quot; due to &quot;a lot of false claims.&quot;&quot;There’s been a lot of false claims being made about NFR lately. But we remained quiet because we don’t entertain the bs. As most of you know the NFR Podcast account was wrongfully suspended today, in someone’s attempt to permanently shut us down,&quot; he wrote.Luca Guerini @luguerini_LINKThere’s been a lot of false claims being made about NFR lately. But we remained quiet because we don’t entertain the bs. As most of you know the NFR Podcast account was wrongfully suspended today, in someone’s attempt to permanently shut us down.In a follow-up post, he added that he and his team are trying to figure out how to reactivate the account. Furthermore, he continued that the podcast was not going anywhere, and the team had no qualms about rebuilding &quot;from scratch&quot; if necessary.&quot;We’re trying to figure out what happened and how to get the page back up. We’re confident that we will. We’re not going anywhere. And even if we have to rebuild from scratch, we’ll be back soon.&quot;NFR Podcast's YouTube channel and Instagram account are still active as of this article.NFR Podcast was named in Drake's petition against UMGWhile the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar dominated the music industry for the better part of 2024, many were surprised when the Canadian rapper chose to hit back at Universal Music Group with a legal petition in its aftermath.In November 2024, Drake filed two petitions against UMG and Spotify, accusing the two companies of colluding to &quot;artificially inflate&quot; the success of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, the Compton rapper's final diss track, which took the world by storm.“UMG … conspired with and paid currently unknown parties to use ‘bots’ to artificially inflate the spread of Not Like Us and deceive consumers into believing the song was more popular than it was in reality,” the petition stated.The petition also accused UMG of paying influencers and other popular hip-hop channels to promote the Grammy-winning song on social media. The petition claimed that several streamers and hip-hop commentary channels, including Kai Cenat and Zias!, were able to profit from their reaction videos because UMG &quot;whitelisted&quot; the song by removing its copyright.Additionally, the lawsuit also named NFR Podcast in the petition, alleging that UMG paid the podcast team to promote Not Like Us on all their platforms.&quot;As part of its deal with UMG, the NFR Podcast published podcast episodes, tweets, and other content publicly about the Song. And in a sea-change for UMG's internal policy, UMG removed the Song's copyright restrictions on YouTube and Twitch, thereby &quot;whitelisting&quot; the Song (for the first time in UMG history), which further incentivized influencers to spread the Song,&quot; the petition stated.Drake withdrew the petition in January 2025. However, days after dropping the petition, he filed a defamation lawsuit against UMG, accusing the record label of allegedly spearheading a campaign to make “a viral hit out of a rap track that falsely accuses Drake of being a p*dophile and calls for violent retribution against him.”In other news, Drake's defamation lawsuit against UMG is ongoing and is currently in the discovery process. In May 2025, the label filed a motion to dismiss the suit, and the judge has yet to rule on it as of this article.