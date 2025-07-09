"This album is meant to be f**k everyone" — Luca Guerini says "confident Drake" needs to come out in Drizzy’s new album "Iceman"

On July 8, 2025, NFR Podcast's Luca Guerini talked about Drake's reported album Iceman dropping soon, following the release of his single What Did I Miss?, which he released via livestream on July 4, 2025.

In the video discussing what he knew about Drizzy's upcoming project, Luca Guerini said:

"It feels like this album is meant to be f*ck everyone, right? F*ck the industry. F*ck the label. F*ck the haters. If that's going to be the energy to go into this, we need a confident Drake."

"We don't need like contradictory feelings where it's like, 'I'm unbothered, but I'm bothered.' You know, you know what I'm trying to say? So, hopefully it's a focused album. Hopefully, Drake understands the assignment," Guerini continued.

Dubbing it a "big album," NFR Podcast's Luca Guerini put forth his opinion about people receiving the album to see how Drizzy responds to everything, reportedly hinting at this feud with Kendrick Lamar and the other things that followed.

Guerini mentioned that Drizzy's upcoming album would be a response to people "counting him out in the sense of like trying to write his ending early." He also predicted that the album would be "number one," adding that it might feature songs going platinum in the first week of release.

"He has an opportunity again to reign the charts, to be the leader for hip-hop in 2025 when it comes to success and quality. He just needs to nail down the quality part of it," Guerini said.

TNT reporter Taylor Rooks reposts Drake's Supermax preview as a reported nod to her mention on the track

In addition to releasing What Did I Miss? via livestream on July 4, 2025, Drake also previewed another track tentatively titled Supermax. Addressing his vulnerability and broken relationships in the track, Drizzy raps:

“It’s still heartbreak Drake, but I glued it together.”

Additionally, in another verse, the Passionfruit rapper states:

"Losin’ all these friends really got to me/ I was talking to Taylor over drinks, and it was getting deep/ ‘Not everyone can handle this pressure and, in thе city, you’re the national treasurе,’ that’s what she said to me.”

When Drizzy previewed the track, netizens were quick to speculate that he was talking about TNT reporter Taylor Rooks in the verse. These speculations gained prominence after Rooks reposted the clip on her Instagram Story on the day of the livestream, seemingly confirming the rapper's reference.

Expand Tweet

Apart from his alleged Taylor Rooks reference in the Supermax preview, Drake has been dropping hints about his reportedly upcoming album, speculated to be titled Iceman.

On May 24, 2025, Drizzy posted a carousel of photos flaunting his jewelry. The carousel also featured a shot of NBA icon George Gervin's merch. Notably, Gervin is nicknamed Iceman. The rapper captioned the carousel "ICEMAN" as well.

Drizzy's livestream also featured multiple cryptic hints at his upcoming album reportedly being titled Iceman, given that the stream dropping What Did I Miss? was dubbed "Iceman Episode One."

Drake's latest single What Did I Miss? topped Spotify's Daily Top Songs USA chart the day it hit streaming services on July 5, 2025. Additionally, the track ranked #1 on Apple Music's Top 100 chart as well.

