“You’re 43 streaming with 21-year-olds”— Drake hilariously shades BenDaDonnn during friendly roast session on livestream 

Drake and BenDaDonnn recently engaged in a friendly banter. The duo roasted each other on FaceTime during the former's live stream on Monday, July 7.

BenDaDonnn visited streamer Adin Ross's house on Monday and FaceTimed Drizzy. They started off with greetings before Ben jokingly said that the rapper looked in pain while trying to dance. Drizzy replied (h/t Complex):

"You’re 43 streaming with 21-year-olds. Get a grip."

Ben then replied,

"You’re in a rap game with young ni**as like Young Male and Baby Crash Out."

Drizzy let out a laugh at this comment before saying,

"That’s how this rap game goes."

Ben replied with the same sentence but replacing "rap" with "streaming." He then also added,

"Am I a little too old, gang?"

DJ Akademiks shared the conversation by posting the clip on his X account.

Later in the stream, Ben also introduced Drake to a young Brazilian producer, Tota Mc, who told the rapper,

“Drake! Oh, my brother, you the best bro … I love you, nice to meet you, my friend."

The rapper also told Adin Ross that he wants to bring some streamers to watch him perform at the Wireless Festival in London later this month.

Drake and BenDaDonnn have had some hilarious exchanges in the past as well

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert (Image via Getty)

In October 2024, a video appeared on social media showing Drizzy wearing a chain with colorful beads and letters that read "ate down," "it's giving," and "baddie friend."

It was revealed that BenDaDonnn gifted the chain to the rapper. This came after a March 2024 video where the One Dance singer was giving compliments like “My baddie friend, ate down” and “It’s giving mood board” to BenDaDonnn.

Ben also reposted a tweet of the chain, writing:

"Best gift of the year"

Meanwhile, in August 2023, the Canadian rapper did a sketch with BenDaDonnn ahead of the release of his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs. In the sketch, Ben is seen having a meal with a girl.

Just then, Drizzy shows up and greets him before trying to hilariously flirt with the girl. Ben uploaded the video on Instagram with the caption:

"CLEARLY I CANT BRING NONE OF MY 💁🏽‍♀️💁🏾‍♀️ AROUND THIS MAN… 😒😒😒😒😭😭😭 -FOR ALL THE DOGS"

For All the Dogs was Drake's eighth studio album and was released on October 6, 2023. It featured artists like SZA, J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Bad Bunny, among others. It was also the rapper's last solo album. The Passionfruit singer released a collaborative album in March this year called Some Sexy Songs 4 U with PartyNextDoor.

Meanwhile, on July 5, 2025, Drizzy released a single called What Did I Miss, in which he dissed artists like Future and LeBron James. It is part of the highly anticipated album, ICEMAN, which is scheduled to be released later this year.

