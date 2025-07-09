"Twitch is gonna silence you" — Adin Ross urges Nicki Minaj to stream on Kick given her comments against Jay-Z and Roc Nation 

On Wednesday, July 9, Nicki Minaj posted a poll on her X handle, asking her fans to help her decide which streaming platform she should sign up for between Kick and Twitch. A majority of the rapper's followers picked Twitch, with only 29% choosing Kick (at the time of writing this article).

In the wake of Nicki's tweet, Adin Ross addressed her willingness to join a streaming platform in his livestream, suggesting that the Bang Bang rapper join Kick instead of Twitch. Ross said,

"Nicki, come to Kick. Drake's on here, you know what I'm saying. Um... I know the whole chat saying 'Twitch'. They just don't get it. Nicki, you like to talk your sh*t. You're a queen, you know what I'm saying? Twitch is gonna silence you."

The streamer went on to suggest that Minaj might be banned on Twitch if she talked about Jay-Z, saying,

"You be talking about Jay-Z and sh*t, that sh*t's not gonna fly on Twitch. I promise you they're gonna try to silence you, alright? I wouldn't lie to you... Hey, Nicki, if you genuinely wanna come on Kick and talk you sh*t and do what you wanna do best, I'm just letting you know right now how it is, bro."

Adin Ross's invite to Nicki Minaj on Kick comes after the Super Freaky Girl rapper mentioned Jay-Z in her tweet earlier on Wednesday (July 9), writing,

"#JayZ you let Desirat do a lot of evil to black ppl & you stayed silent. We used to believe you. You went out sad ni**a. This is all alleged & for entertainment purposes only. Desirat did you get that 40MM? 55 & paying for bots? Oh bot nation"

The "Desirat" Minaj references in her tweets is Desiree Perez - the CEO of Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Nicki Minaj reacts to lawsuit involving Megan Thee Stallion & Roc Nation moving forward

Nicki Minaj's tweets targeting Jay-Z and Roc Nation come after the rapper reacted to a lawsuit against the record label moving forward in court.

According to USA Herald, the discrimination and workplace harassment lawsuit, which also mentions Minaj's rival, Megan Thee Stallion, was filed by Stallion's former cameraman, Emilio Garcia, in April 2024.

Nicki Minaj shared a screenshot of AJ Akademiks' tweet about the lawsuit on Instagram, captioning it with a reference to "Karma's law."

The screenshot includes a news article stating that Judge Gregory Woods has allowed Emilio Garcia’s lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation to move forward.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Garcia worked as Megan’s cameraman from 2018 to 2023. His lawsuit includes claims of fat shaming, retaliation, and sexual misconduct.

In his lawsuit, the cameraman recounts a particular 2022 Ibiza incident where he claimed to be trapped in a moving vehicle where the rapper was having sex with another woman. The incident was allegedly triggering and uncomfortable for Garcia, who is a homosexual himself.

Garcia also alleged in his suit that his professional life suffered upon complaining about the Ibiza incident, before he was ultimately fired.

