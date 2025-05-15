“Successful young artist of our generation”- Fans rejoice as Cha Eunwoo gets recognized on the ‘2025 Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia’ list

Actor and K-pop idol Cha Eunwoo has been officially recognized by Forbes magazine on the 2025 "30 Under 30 Asia list," under the Sports and Entertainment category. On May 15, 2025, Forbes Asia released their list of the top 30 individuals on their website, and the ASTRO star was one of them.

In February 2023, he had previously made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Korea list. This time, he’s gone even bigger by being recognized on the Asia-wide list. This highlights the impact he has made both as a K-pop idol and an actor.

Fans are proudly celebrating Cha Eunwoo's achievement and are expressing their excitement through creative and heartfelt messages.

"Securing a position on the Forbes list is so slayful of him!!!" a fan said.

"We couldn’t be any prouder. Talk about Icon of his Generation! Truly no one can put this good man down," a fan commented.

"I’m proud. Eunwoo is already making waves, and he’s not even 30 yet. If this is where he is now, imagine what he’ll be doing after. The best is still ahead!" a fan wrote.

Other fans also expressed their pride,

"The most impactful, influential and successful young artist of our generation. Feeling beyond proud!!" a fan wrote.

"Being recognised by such a prestigious publication is a huge achievement," another fan mentioned.

"Quietly consistent, endlessly growing, he truly deserves this," a fan expressed.

Cha Eunwoo to reportedly feature in IU's new music video

Forbes Korea highlighted Cha Eunwoo’s journey in the entertainment industry, noting that he began his acting career in 2014 with a supporting role in the film My Brilliant Life. In 2016, he debuted as a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, and in early 2024, he ventured into solo music with his debut EP, Entity. His acting portfolio includes popular lead roles in dramas like True Beauty and Gangnam Beauty.

Forbes Korea also praised his influence, stating,

“With over 47 million followers on Instagram, Cha is one of the advertising industry's most popular models and is an ambassador for a raft of brands, including Dior Beauty, Saint Laurent, Calvin Klein, and Skechers.”

In more recent news, on May 12, it was reported by Dispatch that Cha Eunwoo is set to star in the music video of K-pop star IU’s upcoming song. With this collaboration, IU is preparing for a comeback. This project is said to take place ahead of Cha Eunwoo’s reported military enlistment.

Additionally, Cha Eunwoo is reported to feature in an upcoming movie titled First Ride, alongside Squid Game actor Kang Ha-neul. This movie has been directed by Nam Dae-jung. It centers around a group of childhood friends who set out on a trip to Thailand that turns into an adventurous journey.

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More