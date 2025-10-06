  • home icon
  "Take cardi off and put lauryn hill": Netizens react as Latto lists her 'Mount Rushmore' of female rappers

“Take cardi off and put lauryn hill”: Netizens react as Latto lists her ‘Mount Rushmore’ of female rappers

By Aditya Singh
Modified Oct 06, 2025 12:35 GMT
NCAA Women
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Super Saturday Night Concert With Latto (Image Source: Getty)

Latto has named her 'Mount Rushmore' of female rappers, as shared by Buzzing Pop on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, October 5. The rapper picked herself, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Lil' Kim.

These picks are quite interesting, especially in the current scenario, as Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are involved in a fierce online feud. The two rappers have taken digs at each other, ranging from their careers to even their kids. Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, believes that both Cardi and Nicki deserve to be on the 'Mount Rushmore' of female rappers.

Fans online have shared their thoughts on Stephens' picks, as one X user wrote:

"Take cardi off and put lauryn hill"
Another wrote,

Another commented,

Fans continued to share their thoughts on the list, with some revealing their lists as well, as one user wrote:

Another wrote,

Another commented,

Cardi B apologizes to Latto after naming her in rant against Ice Spice

HOT 107.9&#039;s Birthday Bash 2023 (Image Source: Getty)
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 (Image Source: Getty)

In a leaked audio shared by DJ Akademiks on September 30 this year, Cardi B can he heard threatening to attack Ice Spice. In the audio clip, she says,

“I’mma show y’all! I’m not Latto! Imma beat her the f**k up! Imma knock her the f**k out! [...] All y’all! I’mma beat her a**, I’mma get RIOT beat up by my n****s. Y’all gonna see what the f**k is up! You think I’m p***y a** Latto?”
When told that Ice Spice was in New York at the time, Cardi added:

“She in New York?! Tell her to link up! Ni**as think I’m Latto? You think I’m [Nicki Minaj]? I’ll beat you the f**k up, all y’all!

The rapper apologized to the Big Mama singer through a post on X on September 30. She wrote:

"I was ranting and hot at the moment but I fck with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet.. AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag"
Latto reveals if she could reconcile with Nicki Minaj amidst their rumored beef

The rapper appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, released on October 5. The host asked her if she would be open to working things out with Nicki Minaj, and she answered:

"I’m open to, you know, rekindling with anybody.
Gizelle Bryant was a co-guest on the episode. Cohen then asked the rapper:

"You’re gonna be back with Gizelle’s friend Nicki.

Bryant said:

"We love Nicki.”

The rapper responded:

"I did too.”

Stephens used to hail Nicki Minaj as her inspiration. However, in 2022, Nicki slammed the Grammy Awards' decision to move her track, Super Freaky Girl, from the rap to the pop category. She also argued that Stephens' Big Energy should face the same category change.

Since then, both rappers have taken digs at each other on X and also referenced each other in interviews.

