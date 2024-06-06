"Thanks a million Taylor Swift" — Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong opens up about his 'Eras Tour' experience in France

Green Day's frontman Billie Joe Armstrong shared his experience attending Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Lyon, France. The punk singer took to Instagram on June 4, 2024, to post a picture of himself at the concert wearing friendship bracelets that have now become a fan staple at Swift's shows.

"Just saw Taylor Swift eras tour in Lyon France!! Great production. Great voice . Great entertainer. Great songwriting. Crazy crowd. People even shared with me some friendship bracelets. Thanks a million @taylorswift . My bracelets say #s*xybaby #assh*leoutlaw," the caption read.

Trending

The bracelets referenced Taylor Swift's lyrics from her 2023 album, Midnights, tracks, Anti-Hero and Hits Different. Swift is currently on the European leg of 'The Eras Tour,' which will culminate in her final show in Vancouver on December 8, 2024.

Billie Joe Armstrong is currently on tour with Green Day

Billie Joe Armstrong kicked off Green Day's 'The Saviors Tour' in Spain on May 30, 2024. The singer stopped by to see Taylor Swift while he was between shows, with Green Day scheduled to resume its tour in Lyon on June 5.

'The Saviors Tour' followed the release of the band's fourteenth studio album, Saviors, on January 19, 2024. According to Billboard, the tour also coincided with the 30th anniversary of Dookie, the band's third studio album released in 1994, and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot, its seventh studio album released in 2004.

As a result of the anniversaries, the band promised to perform both albums in their entirety on 'The Saviors Tour,' along with a few of their classic hits and some songs from their new album.

"Each night of The Saviors Tour we're playing both 'Dookie' and 'American Idiot' in full," reads a statement from the band.

After having performed at O Son Do Camiño in Monto Do Gozo, Spain, on May 30, the band will tour through Europe and the UK, putting on shows in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, England, Scotland, and Ireland, concluding the international leg of the tour at the Wembley Stadium in London on June 29.

The North American leg of the tour is scheduled to begin at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on July 29. The band will also travel to Canada before returning to the US on August 5. 'The Saviors Tour' is scheduled to conclude at Expo City in Dubai on January 27, 2025.

With Saviors, Green Day has reportedly returned to its anti-establishment roots that American Idiot was famously known for. In a January 2024 interview with NPR, Billie Joe Armstrong explained the idea behind the album's first song, titled The American Dream Is Killing Me.

"It's - kind of plays with when people say the American dream is dead, and it's like, well, the American dream is killing me. I think being in California and seeing, like, houseless people just on the street and people without options in life and the cost of living going up, it's, like - creates that chaos and depression that is sort of what the song sort of reflects," Billie Joe Armstrong said.

Elsewhere, Billie Joe Armstrong, along with bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool, dubbed the new album a potentially career-defining record that could join the ranks of Dookie and American Idiot.

In a January interview with CBC, Dirnt added that the band was "definitely trying to write one of the best records" of their career with Saviors.