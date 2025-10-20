“Thanksgiving is next month, no turkey for some of y’all”: Cardi B slams Trump over billions in budget cuts to food assistance programs

Cardi B has taken aim at Donald Trump for his One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which led to cuts in food assistance programs. She added that she warned everyone about it while campaigning for Kamala Harris, but they didn't care.

Trump introduced the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in July this year. The bill included cuts in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) worth around $186 billion. SNAP provided food security and financial stability to young adults between 18 and 24 in America.

In an X (formerly Twitter) Space on Saturday, October 18, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, slammed this bill. As caught by Complex, she said:

“People are complaining that they have taken away food stamps. Thanksgiving is next month, no turkey for some of y’all.”

“These are the type of things I was trying to tell y’all about when I was talking about the Trump administration… But all y’all cared about was me saying ‘Shrump,’” she added.

Cardi spoke at a rally for Kamala Harris in November 2024 during the campaign for the US presidential election.

Cardi B shares her thoughts on economic situation; apologizes to fans for asking to buy album

Kamala Harris Campaigns Across Wisconsin In Final Days Of Campaign (Image Source: Getty)

Cardi also spoke about the economic condition in the United States, with many people struggling to meet their daily needs. She pointed out that the increasing prices and new policies are leading to a big burden on people.

The rapper released her second album, Am I the Drama?, on September 19. She apologized to her fans for urging them to buy the album during such a financial situation, saying:

“I don’t know how people are surviving. I am so sorry for asking y’all to buy my album and this is how the economy is right now, that the rent is so fucking high and crazy in the Bronx, no matter where. I am so sorry.”

“I hate the fact that I know if you was to say something to the Trump administration about the cost of living right now, they’ll be like ‘Yeah, suck it up.’ You know what I don’t like? I don’t like that there’s a lot of single people, there’s a lot of students, there’s a lot of people that are working nine-to-five, and because they’re working they don’t get no help from the government. I always hated that,” she added.

Cardi also said that Donald Trump and his administration need to help people and make it easier to buy some things. She said:

"They need to make it easier to get a little something, to get a little help. How the f*ck you motherf**kers surviving? Y’all gonna have to sell p*ssy, d*ck, and b*lls,"

Meanwhile, the Senator for New Mexico, Martin Heinrich, amplified Cardi B's message and stated that the administration is making life tough for people. He shared a post on X on October 18, agreeing with the rapper.

Martin Heinrich @SenatorHeinrich .@iamcardib is right. And it’s not just rent that’s going up–costs are rising across the board. From your rent to your groceries to your utility bills to your health care premiums, this administration is making your life more expensive and Republicans in Congress aren’t doing

Cardi had also slammed tariffs, stating that they lead to an increase in the prices of both luxury and everyday items.

