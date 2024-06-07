"That man walking around like Winnie the Pooh" — Netizens react to Sean Kingston walking around in boxer briefs while being out on bail

Netizens on X reacted with humor and disbelief as Grammy-nominated artist Sean Kingston was spotted casually strolling around in boxer briefs.

On June 4, 2024, the rapper was sighted outside his Florida home just a few hours after his release on bail from the Broward County Jail. In the online visuals, Kingston can be seen wearing black briefs, a body-hugging white T-shirt, and an iPad.

The unusual sight quickly drew comparisons to the beloved children's character Winnie the Pooh, known for his signature look of a shirt with no pants. As one netizen wrote —

Netizens had a field day with the unexpected sighting. Memes and comments flooded X, ranging from playful jabs to outright confusion. Users suggested the way he dressed resembles an elderly grandmother among other things —

"My man stepping out the crib looking like somebody grandmama 😭💀," other wrote on X.

"He look like a big ah eraser," one humorously suggested.

"Why my boy dressed like ice spice 😂," the third wrote.

"Built like my momma," another wrote on X.

"It's not even how he's built that's the issue. It's what he's wearing. Never have I've seen a [expletive] come outside with boxer and drawers. 😭," netizen on X.

"He got child bearing hips," another suggested.

"I know his backshot air STANK," another wrote.

Sean Kingston's public appearance comes amid ongoing legal proceedings. According to a WSVN 7 News report, Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, are accused of committing $100,000 in fraud and theft.

Kisean Paul Anderson is an American singer and rapper known professionally as Sean Kingston. In 2007, he was signed by J. R. Rotem, an American record producer, label Beluga Heights Records for his debut single, Beautiful Girls, which peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100. His other major hits include Beat It, Take You There, Amore e Capoeira, War, and Face Drop.

Understanding Sean Kingston's legal troubles:

Sean Kingston, the rapper (Image via Getty)

According to WSVN reports, Kingston and Turner's arrest warrants were released under theft allegations, and the mother-son duo was arrested on May 23, 2024.

Turner was arrested when a SWAT team raided Kingston's rented mansion in suburban Fort Lauderdale. The artist was arrested at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California's Mojave Desert, where he performed.

Sean Kingston, 34, and his mother, 61, have been charged with offenses related to organized crime, including defraud, grand theft, identity theft, and associated crimes. The Broward County Sheriff's Office detailed these charges in arrest warrants.

As WSVN reports, the warrant did not mention the specific and concise details of the theft. However, the legal documents suggest that the theft was conducted from October 2023 to March 2024.

The stolen items include $500,000 in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, $160,000 from the Escalade dealer, and $86,000 from the manufacturer of bespoke beds, alongside various lesser sums.

According to BBC, Kingston has also been charged with violating probation; at the time of his arrest, the rapper was under two years of probation for trafficking stolen property in 2020. According to Online Florida Department of Corrections records, the Jamaican-American performer was on probation until October 1, 2025.

Bob Rosenblatt, the lawyer of Sean Kingston, told CBS that there is "no fraud" and "no organized crime," further suggesting that they do not know who is claiming the money —

"I don't know who is claiming they owe money. We were aware of the watches, we are aware of the TV issue. If there are other issues I'm not sure about. It's a breach of contract. There's no fraud here. There's no organized fraud at all," Rosenblatt said.

He further noted suggesting that he is confident for a "successful resolution", as WSVN reports —

"We look forward to addressing these (charges) in court and are confident of a successful resolution for Shawn and his mother."

Kingston was released on Tuesday on bail (Image via Getty)

Kingston's mother was detained at the Broward County jail on Friday, May 24, 2024, with bail set at $160,000. On Tuesday, June 4, Sean Kingston was released from jail upon posting a $100,000 bond.

As the legal proceedings continue, it remains to be seen how the crimes will be settled.