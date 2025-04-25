“That was quick” — Red Velvet’s Wendy officially signs with ASND after leaving SM Entertainment, stuns with new pics and personal X account 

On April 25, ASND revealed that Red Velvet’s Wendy had signed with the label for her individual pursuits, unveiling fresh portrait shots and a teaser clip. The 31-year-old also launched her official X (formerly Twitter) profile, posting additional photos for her fans.

This move follows the Like Water singer's split from SM Entertainment. The K-pop idol had been with the label for over a decade.

While Wendy is now under new management for her individual career, she will continue to promote as a member of Red Velvet. After Wendy's shift to ASND, fans reacted with comments emphasizing her progression into individual ventures.

"That was quick," an X user commented.

A Fan comments on Wendy's joining ASND (Image via X/@wheepapillio)

Many added to the excitement with overwhelming enthusiasm.

"The soloist glow! always rooting for you love 🥰🩵," a fan remarked.

"WENDY's new journey has begun, and I will accompany you all the way💙," a user mentioned.

"I’m very proud of you wendy, i really do hope you get to do all the things you wanted to do as a singer 💙💙💙," a netizen said.

Others sent heartfelt messages of congratulations.

"Congratulations to our Wendy. I'm so proud of you! I hope you get to do all the things you want to do. I hope that your new company will take care of you and will treat you with love and care 💙," a person shared.

"Congrats our wendy!!! i hope you get to do all the things you’ve ever wanted to do and your new company supports you all the way 🩵🥹," a viewer noted.

"Congrats our wannie🥰 goodluck with your new agency🥰💕💙💙💙," another fan added.

ASND welcomes Wendy, promises full support for Red Velvet and her solo endeavours

ASND confirmed its contract, expressing enthusiasm about collaborating with Wendy:

“Wendy, a member of the group Red Velvet, has signed an exclusive contract with Ascend,” and “We are happy to be working with an artist who has proven her outstanding capabilities in many ways," ASND told South Korean outlet Sports Donga.

The agency also highlighted its commitment to supporting her career, both with Red Velvet and in her solo endeavors.

"We will also actively cooperate with Wendy’s Red Velvet activities. We will do our best to help Wendy, who trusted Ascend, shine even brighter," the label added.

SM Entertainment confirmed on April 4 that both Wendy and her Red Velvet fellow Yeri's contracts had expired after over ten years of collaboration. SM Entertainment will no longer represent the two for their solo careers.

However, they will continue to participate in group activities as part of Red Velvet. SM expressed gratitude for their contributions, both as group members and solo performers. The agency also offered its best wishes for their future projects while confirming their ongoing involvement in Red Velvet.

It has also been reported that Yeri is in talks to join Blitzway Studios, an agency known for managing prominent actors. Fans can expect to see Red Velvet continue its activities, while Wendy and Yeri follow their respective pathways.

