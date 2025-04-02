"That’s the 2018 flow we all love" — Internet reacts to NAV delivering a 'From The Block' performance of 'FUGAZI'

Renowned Canadian rapper, singer, and producer NAV has set the internet ablaze with his latest From The Block performance of FUGAZI, an American post-hardcore band. On April 1, 2025, the Canadian rapper and record producer Navraj Singh Goraya posted a video on YouTube performing on From The Block, which left the audience in awe.

As a result, numerous users on X reflected on the video clip, with many expressing a sense of nostalgia and suggesting that it embodied the sought-after 2018 flow.

"That's the 2018 flow we all love 🔥," one commented.

Moreover, many users on X indicated that the Canadian rapper has succeeded in matching the song's beats. Some netizens suggested that the performance by NAV is underrated and must gain more recognition.

"Nav killed it with that FUGAZI performance Straight fire. 🔥," a user on X commented.

"The flow, the delivery—everything hit differently. Underrated no more!" another wrote.

However, some users on X did not resonate with the performance, as they noted that the flow seemed robotic to them. Also, some suggested that they have now started to dislike the performance more.

"Nav's performance got me feeling some type of way ngl 🤔," a netizen on X commented.

"Alright it's gotten to a point where I despise these performances," another commented.

"Bro still doin the robotic flow I see," a third user wrote on X.

As of now, the Canadian rapper NVA has not yet responded to the reactions online.

NAV brings FUGAZI to life in a From The Block performance

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, the Toronto artist uploaded a roughly 90-second video on YouTube where he can be seen performing From The Block by the FUGAZI band. The video begins with Navraj Singh standing on a basketball court, with a mic dropped from above, on which the Canadian rapper starts the performance. The verses can be read as:

"I'm SL through the projects in Basley / I'm in the with the max feeling shady / I go to starlets I'm making it rain / My mama arrange cuz she the way she raised me / I broke some hearts got some b*tches to hate me / I got ho*s walking around claiming they date me shades."

The music video was posted by 4 Shooters Only on YouTube. This channel is known for focusing on hip-hop and rap music, mainly showcasing From The Block performances and unreleased music.

The FUGAZI band was formed in Washington, D.C., in 1987. Its members were Ian MacKaye and Guy Picciotto, the vocalist and guitarist; Joe Lally, the bassist; and Brendan Canty, the drummer.

The band, known for its politically charged lyrics and innovative sound, has released six studio albums, including Repeater 1990 and The Argument 2001, before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2003, the reason for which is unknown.

As of now, neither of the band members has reflected on the From The Block performance by the rapper.

