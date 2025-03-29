What are the lyrics of Nav's Back 2 Business? DJ Akademiks says rapper told him he was misquoted after he was accused of dissing Drake in track

Hip-hop influencer DJ Akademiks claims that rapper Nav reached out to him about his lyrics in the track Back 2 Business allegedly being misquoted to show he dissed Drake. The comments came after Nav's lyrics went viral for seemingly shading Drizzy's OVO in the lyrics.

On March 29, DJ Akademiks shared a video from his live stream, where he mentioned that Nav reached out to him to clear out that his lyrics were quoted wrong. The wrong words made it seem like he was dissing Drake in the track. Akademiks said:

"I could definitely say Nav hit me. That's my boy. I don't know if he's gonna clear it up publicly, but he said, Brosky, yo. They're writing my lyrics down wrong. Essentially, he said, and I think Genius got it right. He doesn't say "OVO body, I build b***h." He says, over your body. And apparently people took it as that."

According to Genius, the original lyrics of Nav's track, Back 2 Business, in a part of the second verse, say "Over your body, I build, b***h, Say you want smoke, get turned to a zip."

DJ Akademiks explained in his video that Nav was misquoted by people as the phrase "over your body" sounded like "OVO, your body", referring to Drake's record label. He added:

"So anyway, the whole gist of this is that Nav's albums out. (...) He's cool with pretty much everybody Drizzy don't like, and people are expecting that maybe he's firing a shot at him. That's not the truth. So that's not the truth. Okay?"

Nav's latest album OMW2 REXDALE, was released on March 28, 2025. The aforementioned track is a part of the same album.

Wack 100 and DJ Akademiks get involved in a heated debate after former claimed Drake canceled his tour due to Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert - Source: Getty

In a March 23 episode of the No Jumper podcast, Wack 100 and DJ Akademiks got involved in a heated argument about Drake's ongoing legal drama against Universal Music Group (UMG).

It began when Wack 100 suggested that Drizzy canceled his Anita Max Win Tour because he was "stressed" due to his rival Kendrick Lamar's success. For those uninformed, K Dot and Drizzy have been involved in a feud since March 2024. Akademiks, who's known to be a supporter of Drake, argued against the same.

It is worth noting that Drizzy canceled the final four dates of his Anita Max Win Tour in March after citing "scheduling conflicts." Further, Wack 100 continued the argument by calling the Canadian rapper a "rat" over his allegations against UMG.

He sued them in November last year, alleging that they used unfair means to boost streams and sales of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us - a diss track aimed at him.

"Did you watch what UMG said? Let's touch on this. The first important thing UMG said was, because, UMG said this, because Drake lost the rap battle to Kendrick, UMG said this. Right," Wack 100 argued.

For context, Wack 100 was referring to UMG's motion to dismiss Drizzy's lawsuit against them, claiming that the rapper sued them to "salve his wounds" for losing a "rap battle that he provoked" and "willingly participated" in. DJ Akademiks argued against the same, asking how this made Drake "a rat."

BET Awards 2019 - Roaming Show - Source: Getty

Wack 100 then went on to explain that the Canadian rapper did not mind accusing Kendrick Lamar of things like domestic abuse, but had an issue with K Dot's Not Like Us - where the West Coast rapper alleged the OVO founder to be a p*dophile.

"We [UMG] released his [Drizzy's] songs when he said all the heinous things about Kendrick, Kendrick said nothing...When you start talking federal offenses, payola, that's ratting. Especially when you're talking about the very same thing that helped you climb the ladder. Now it's a problem," he said.

DJ Akademiks continued to defend Drake and compared the rapper suing UMG as an employee suing an employer for not paying them overtime. This situation was not considered "ratting", per Akademiks. Co-host of the podcast, Adam 22, also sided with the hip-hop influencer.

Drake's legal battle with UMG has been ongoing, with further developments awaited, as of writing.

